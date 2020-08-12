MAGROUND Experiences Massive Surge in Photo Archive for Car Brands Looking to Market in a COVID-19 World

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGROUND, a niche stock boutique platform with high resolution landscape photos and 360-degree HDR light domes for car integration, this week announced that because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the demand for their imagery is skyrocketing.

As car companies are forced to rethink their marketing and advertising campaigns in order to avoid violating social distancing mandates, MAGROUND's already accessible photo archive is a solution that will help companies everywhere stay afloat.

MAGROUND takes you anywhere: largest stock for automotive backgrounds. HDR light domes, alternative angles and simple licensing options make it easy to create stunning visual campaigns on the fly.

"We have been proudly supplying high-end car brands with our stock materials for over 10-years," said Wladimir Alexi, CEO and Co-Founder of MAGROUND. "However, we could have never imagined such a surge in demand because of the global pandemic. The industry has been locked in and is being forced to re-think production methods and possibilities. We are proud to provide these companies with the materials they require."

As car companies change their means of visual production, MAGROUND works with directors who elect to shoot the car in studio, comped into the MAGROUND landscape images. Additionally, the visual artists can choose to create completely computer-generated images that are integrated into the landscape using MAGROUND's HDR 360-degree lights to make the finished product look real.

Today, top name car brands like Mercedes, VW, Porsche, Toyota, Ferrari, and Bentley are using the MAGROUND method to develop a CGI production pipeline for clients that need to create entire car ads and marketing materials. As 3D artist Andre Reiswich from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Design says, "The backplates and HDR spheres that we obtain from our partner MAGROUND are already arranged in such a way that we don't have to improvise much, and it is difficult to differentiate the virtual image from reality in the final result."

"Our partners are discovering how well our backgrounds work with real people, products, and of course, cars," said Alexi. "We are also a proud partner of Autodesk V-Red, chosen to be an exclusive background supplier for their newest V-Red real-time renderer software. The 'new normal' in a COVID-19 world is here. Instead of suffering with limited advertising means, why not make the change to this new kind of marketing? MAGROUND is here to help."

MAGROUND offers not just background images for clients, but also 360°HDR light domes to implement CGI objects and 360-degree photos for online interactive product presentations, configurators and motion renders.

Additionally, MAGROUND offers tailored pricing and licensing models that best fit project requirements and budgets. They are making their services more agile and versatile to accommodate businesses in need curing the coronavirus shutdown.

For more information, visit: https://maground.com

Paula Lombard

Phone: +49 (0)40 609461261

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

background-hdr-domes.jpg

Background + HDR Domes

MAGROUND takes you anywhere: largest stock for automotive backgrounds. HDR light domes, alternative angles and simple licensing options make it easy to create stunning visual campaigns on the fly.

Related Links

Blog

Linkedin

SOURCE MAGROUND