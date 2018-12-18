MAGROUND Launches a Website for Students and 3D Artists

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More and more students are choosing to work in the field of 3D and CGI. The problem: Universities and schools usually do not provide access to image archives with professional, high-resolution data.

MAGROUND, the world's leading photo agency for images of landscapes, cityscapes and street scenes, 360 ° photos, 360 ° HDR domes and virtual reality environments, has created a solution for this. "PLAYGROUND" is a dedicated website where every week new image packages are available for download. The image packages consist of background images, HDR domes and 360° VR photos for the integration of 3D objects. With these professional assets, 3D artists can create exceptional imagery for their portfolios.

Jens Müller, Managing Director of MAGROUND about the new service: "With PLAYGROUND, we want to give young professionals and freelancers the opportunity to refresh their own portfolio with high-end footage and to develop their skills further. The industry will only benefit from this." The sets can be downloaded from the website: www.maground.tech

Contact: pr@maground.com

