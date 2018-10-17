Maher Maso Joins Ryan as Principal in the Firm's Credits and Incentives Practice

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced the hiring of Maher Maso as a principal in the Firm's Credits and Incentives practice. He will be based in the Dallas, Texas office. Prior to joining Ryan, Maso previously served as mayor of Frisco, Texas during a nine-year period of growth and development that ranked the city as one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States. His vast economic development experience in the public sector will help support Ryan clients with tax credits, incentives, and site selection services that improve profitability and cash flow through business growth and development.

"Maher Maso is a foremost authority in economic development, and his experience navigating government and municipalities while leveraging credits and incentives for economic development will be a tangible asset for our clients," said G. Brint Ryan, chairman and CEO of Ryan. "His proven capabilities extend our abilities to improve our clients' profitability during business growth."

Under Maso's leadership as mayor of Frisco, economic development exploded, adding more than 10,000 new jobs while attracting new businesses and corporate headquarter relocations, including the Dallas Cowboys. His administration received numerous accolades, including "Best Places to Live" by Money magazine and delivered a consistent track record of long-term economic development and business investments into the area.

"Ryan's reputation for client service excellence, community impact, and corporate success aligns with my values and intent to apply my economic development experience to help companies leverage advocacy and innovation to improve profitability and shareholder value," said Maso. "I am excited about the opportunity to add higher levels of value and results for Ryan's client portfolio of premier global corporations."

Maso earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Arlington. In 2016, Maso was named the Global Elected Official of the Year by the Global Chamber Dallas, and in 2005, he was named Citizen of the Year by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, he was appointed to the State of Texas Red River Boundary Commission by former Governor Rick Perry and has volunteered for various organizations, including the Collin College Education Foundation.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

