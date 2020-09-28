MAHLE and Ballard to cooperate on fuel cell development for commercial vehicles

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 28, 2020 MAHLE and Canadian fuel cell manufacturer Ballard Power Systems Inc. have agreed to work together on developing fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles of various weight classes.

The long-term goal of the cooperation is to manufacture complete fuel cell systems for the European, North American and Asian markets. During the first phase of the cooperation, Ballard will be primarily responsible for system design relating to the fuel cell stack. MAHLE is bringing its extensive experience in the areas of thermal management, power electronics and packaging.

"Climate neutral hydrogen is the energy carrier of the future and, at the same time, key for the achievement of climate targets for medium and heavy commercial vehicles" explains Dr. Jörg Stratmann, chairman of the MAHLE Management Board and CEO. "Through our cooperation with Ballard, we will provide a strong stimulus to the development of fuel cell drives that are suitable for large-scale production."

"Given increasing policy support for low-emission powertrains in particular, we are pleased to work with MAHLE on driving forward our shared vision of carbon-neutral heavy-duty transport," says Randy MacEwen, CEO of Ballard Power Systems Inc.

MAHLE has been a series supplier for fuel cell vehicles for several years. The technology group based in Stuttgart, Germany, holds a particularly strong position in the complex air intake system, the electronics and the temperature control of fuel cell systems. The company consequently has been expanding its application portfolio for hydrogen for some time and also lobbies politically for support for fuel cell technology and hydrogen combustion.

About MAHLE

MAHLE is a leading international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry. The technology group is committed to playing an active role in transforming the mobility of the future by further optimizing the combustion engine, driving forward the use of alternative fuels, and laying the foundation for the worldwide introduction of e-mobility and other alternative drives, such as fuel cells. The group's product portfolio addresses all the crucial aspects of the powertrain and air conditioning technology.

In 2019, MAHLE generated sales of approximately EUR 12.0 billion and is represented in over 30 countries with more than 77,000 employees in 160 production locations and 16 major research and development centers (last revised: 2019-12-31).

SOURCE MAHLE