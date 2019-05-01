MAI Construction, Inc. is Seeking Qualified Applicants for Three Positions

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of MAI Construction, Inc., a commercial general contracting company located in the Bay Area, are pleased to announce that they are currently expanding their team and are seeking qualified applicants for project superintendent, project manager and project engineer positions.

To learn more about MAI Construction, Inc., as well as the open positions and how to apply for them, please check out https://maiconst.com/mai-construction-inc-now-hiring-pm-pe-positions/.

As a company spokesperson noted, there are a number of reasons why qualified applicants should consider sending in their resumes for these positions. In a nutshell, for over 45 years, MAI Construction, Inc. has been an outstanding company to work for and is committed to their clients and community.

"We prioritize safety, communication and efficiency in every aspect of our operations from conceptual planning to commissioning and close-out," the spokesperson noted, adding that with an emphasis on client care and service and their stringent safety and ethical protocols, the team at MAI Construction is proud that over 85 percent of their clients return, including some of the biggest names in the tech, pharmaceutical and education realms.

In order to maintain their commitment to excellence, the spokesperson noted, MAI Construction will only hire the most exceptional people. They want to work with people who take genuine pride in their work from the very first day of the project to when it is completed.

"We want people who know they are the best and want to work with the best. People who relish new and unique challenges, bringing a strong work ethic, sense of accountability and community-mindedness to every task they undertake, are MAI people, and that's exactly who we're looking for," the spokesperson said.

MAI Construction, Inc. is dedicated to fulfilling the complex needs of commercial construction projects within the Life Science, Office, Technology, and Education markets. Specializing in high end, fast track, and phased tenant improvements, their clients can be assured of a successful project, financially and per schedule. Their dedicated and experienced project team takes pride in knowing every detail from conception to completion. For more information, please visit https://maiconst.com/.

