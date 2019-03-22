Maibec Acquires Perkins Precoat in Stoughton, Massachussetts

LÉVIS, QC, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Maibec Inc. today announced that it has acquired Perkins Precoat, a building products pre finisher located in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Maibec plans to immediately add pre finishing equipment in order to diversify Perkins Precoat current offerings, and quickly launch into pre finishing of wood composite siding and Cedar shingles in the United States of America.

About Maibec Inc.

Known as a predominant pre finished siding system specialist, Maibec is widely recognized for its innovative know-how and mass customization expertise across eastern North America. Maibec is the largest producer of pre finished White Cedar shingles in North America, the leading Canadian manufacturer of pre finished wood siding, and a large supplier of cedar mulch for the Canadian and American markets. Maibec employs over 600 people at its head office in Levis, Quebec and at its 8 production facilities in the Quebec and New Brunswick provinces of Canada.

About Perkins Precoat

Perkins Precoat primes and finishes trimboards and siding for distribution in the Northeast USA. Perkins has developed a solid expertise in priming and finishing a variety of softwoods, hardwoods, millwork and composite material. Their services include complete project management for building construction and renovation.

SOURCE Maibec Inc.

Related Links

www.maibec.com

