Maicom LLC partners with Waveguide Inc. and adds outside plant capabilities

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maicom LLC is proud to announce that it has merged with Waveguide Inc. – a New Hampshire based company that specializes in outside plant services for the telecommunications industry. Waveguide has been in existence for 20 years and has grown to a team of over 85 project managers, technicians and technical staff providing fiber installation, splicing and maintenance across the Northeast.

"We are excited to team up with the best fiber company in the Northeast. The Waveguide team has a stellar reputation for high quality work across New England and we will continue to build on that reputation," says Paul Delucia, Maicom's VP of Operations for the Northeast.

Maicom is excited to add fiber installation and splicing services to its inside plant expertise. "The partnership with Waveguide is an effort to be responsive to our customers' current and future needs. Our clients are increasingly looking to us as a turnkey partner, we want to get ahead of the curve by continuing to develop our skillsets and by providing enhanced service across the critical infrastructure value chain." – says Paul Maiuri, Maicom's president.

Beyond the client overlap and the complementarity of service lines, there is an obvious culture fit between Waveguide and Maicom. "Both are New England based companies with national aspirations, both are run by their founders who are passionate about providing technical solutions to their customers," says Rob Carmichael CEO and co-founder of Waveguide.

Maicom is dedicated to delivering on its mission to be the most trusted partner to the telecommunications industry by delivering the best quality of work, consistently, safely, and in a cost-conscious manner. "By bringing Waveguide into the Maicom companies, we are positioned to benefit from the deployment of 5G and from the densification of the network across the United States. It has been a strategic priority for Maicom to stay ahead of technological developments to continue to best serve our clients. Our partnership with Waveguide does exactly that," says co CEO Alex de Pfyffer.

Maicom will help fuel the growth potential of Waveguide by continuing to serve existing customers with the best quality service, and push into new services, new geographies, and bring on new customers.

About Maicom:

Maicom is a Turnkey Service Provider for Critical Facilities and Network Infrastructure. Maicom provides solutions to all critical infrastructure needs, including electrical, mechanical, HVAC, power generation, construction management, fire suppression, site monitoring, network deployment, and preventative & demand maintenance. Our established team of project managers, engineers, technicians and staff is committed to delivering the highest quality of work for our customers. Our customers include several Fortune 500 companies, the largest and most reliable internet service providers and network operators in the United States. Maicom is actively engaged across 30+ U.S. states and Canada with 8 office locations. www.maicomllc.com

About Waveguide:

For over 19 years, Waveguide has been building state of the art networks for Tier 1 wireless carriers, Fortune 500 companies, public safety providers and many others. Waveguide is a fully integrated, turn-key provider of network deployment services throughout the East Coast and leverage deep, in-house knowledge of fiber and wireless network infrastructure. From Route Engineering to Integration, from Boston to Miami, Waveguide is building the networks of the future at the speed of light. www.waveguidefiber.com

SOURCE Maicom LLC