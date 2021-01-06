Maiello Brungo & Maiello Announces New Human Resources Compliance and Strategic Counseling Division

"We make sure you stay in compliance with the law and have a clear path forward," said MBM Partner Lawrence Maiello. Tweet this

MBM's Human Resources division differentiates itself by providing creative, up-to-date legal insight, compliance strategies, customer service, and client partnerships that are designed to save businesses time and money.

"Working with the attorneys and staff at Maiello Brungo and Maiello has been an absolute delight. They have provided my business with astute and accurate legal advice and outstanding service in the areas of human resources compliance, business contracts, legal counsel, and countless others. MBM has been our trusted partner and we feel well protected and guided by their legal advice. We strongly recommend this firm for any service industry for their legal and business needs," said Nandan Banerjee, Director of Cogent Infotech Corporation.

Proper training, early intervention by management and practical, preventative legal counseling can greatly reduce your business' exposure to employment issues.. Our attorneys are skilled at

• Creating employee hiring, development, performance review,

and retention programs • Audits of wage, hour and HR practices to ensure compliance • Reviewing HR contracts and agreements • Act as an outside HR department handling day to day issues • Personalizing employee handbooks • Create and deliver tailored training programs to educate senior

leadership and employees on human resources policies and procedure • Employee relations issues

• Investigating employee claims

• Protecting company proprietary information



