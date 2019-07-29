Maille Launches Its First Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Squeeze Bottle Mustard, Available Summer 2019

"We are committed to reignite the mustard category by making the Maille Dijon Originale and Old Style more accessible and 'easy to squeeze in your daily life' whether it be by adding mustard as a topping to a sandwich, as an ingredient in a vegetable glaze, on barbecue and more," said Drew McPartlin, Associate Brand Manager for Maille North America. "We're thrilled to introduce Maille's classic mustards in the PCR plastic squeeze bottles to American consumers for the first time. As we expand our product range, it is critical for us to be mindful about our carbon footprint and commit to a flavorful planet."

The Maille squeeze bottles will be available for SRP $4.29 in select grocery store chains nationwide, including Walmart, Albertsons-Safeway, Hannaford. Additionally, it is available on Amazon.com. Both mustards do not contain any artificial flavors or colors and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher certified.

About Maille

With over 270 years of expertise, Maille sets the standard for Dijon mustard and is an ambassador of French culinary refinement around the world. Established by Antoine-Claude Maille in 1747, the house of Maille was the official supplier to the Kings of France and many European Royal Courts. Today, Maille is the leading producer of mustard, vinegar and French cornichons in France. The Maille product range includes Dijon Originale, A L'Ancienne Old Style, Au Miel Honey Dijon and Raifort Horseradish mustard, as well as Maille Cornichons. Maille is available at grocery stores and supermarkets across the United States. More information at us.maille.com

For more information, high-resolution images, and product samples please contact The James Collective at ashton@thejamescollective.com.

SOURCE Maille

