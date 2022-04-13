MailUp and Contactlab announce their integration

MailUp , founded in 2002 in Cremona, is a multichannel marketing platform chosen by over 9,500 companies to enhance their customer-centric marketing strategies via Email and SMS. Over the years MailUp has grown to become an important point of reference in the Italian market and an expanding reality at global level. MailUp's key assets are the reliability of its sending infrastructure, the high deliverability rates and the vertical configuration of its solutions, as well as a specific focus on the integrability with external systems.

Contactlab, founded in 1998 by current CEO Massimo Fubini, offers a self-hosted data-centric marketing cloud platform and a range of strategic professional services delivered by a team of over 90 experts in engagement marketing. The purpose is to provide customers with high quality solutions to maximize their customer engagement strategies.

The integration of MailUp+Contactlab offerings lets brands benefit from the twenty-years experience of both companies and the skills of 200+ digital marketing professionals who will form the new business unit team. The combined offering enhances advanced features of data management, segmentation, real-time automated marketing and a complete set of APIs to interact with external analytics systems, dashboarding and predictive models. All this will allow the new MailUp+Contactlab unit to increase its competitiveness on the market and meet even more sophisticated needs in terms of both technology and professional services. Thanks to the presence of experts in digital strategy and data analysis, the combined unit's clients will have the opportunity to be supported in increasing the value of their contacts, improving conversions, maximizing sales and building customer loyalty through advanced engagement marketing programs. Both Contactlab and MailUp's technology solutions will be maintained and developed to ensure a continuous growth for current and future clients.

Luca Azzali, General Manager of MailUp, states: "Thanks to the strong complementarity between our respective customer bases, we will further expand the range of offerings with innovative technologies and services to ensure the management of successful marketing campaigns".

Massimo Fubini, CEO and founder of Contactlab and future head of the "combined" MailUp+Contactlab business unit, states: "Bringing together the main players of Italian market will make us even stronger for the challenges that await us in international markets too. I am honored to lead this incredible MailUp+Contactlab unit and the 200+ members of its team since its very beginning".

