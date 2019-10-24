Maimonides Medical Center Announces 2019 Pink Runway

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maimonides Medical Center is proud to announce that its annual Pink Runway fashion show will take place on November 13, 2019, at the iconic New York club, Marquee. All proceeds will benefit breast cancer awareness, treatment and research at the renowned Maimonides Breast Center and Breast Imaging Center of Excellence – Brooklyn's first free-standing, full-service, nationally-recognized breast care facility.

The Fashion Show where breast cancer survivors triumph

Pink Runway is a positive affirmation of hope, strength and resilience. All models who participate in the fashion show are breast cancer survivors - women of all ages, sizes and ethnicities who walk the runway in designer evening wear to benefit the Breast Center and celebrate life. Maimonides invites you to be a part of this incredible night of love and the celebration of these courageous women's lives and journeys.

The evening will pay tribute to a distinguished slate of honorees, presenting Guests of Honor Anne Eisenhower and Adriana Echavarria-Eisenhower with the Pink Hope Award; Dr. Lloyd B. Gayle, Chief of Plastic Surgery at Maimonides with the Pink Hero Award; Brooklyn entrepreneur Anthony Pennachio with the Pink Warrior Award; and Ines Rosales of Fox5 Good Day New York with the Pink Partner Award.

This year, Pink Runway is excited to team up with the fashion innovators and curators at RenttheRunway.com, who will provide a handpicked selection of the most beautiful dresses from the world's leading high-end designers. Maimonides patients and survivors will confidently show off these amazing threads and prove that cancer cannot and will not defeat their fighting spirit during one of the most difficult battles a person can wage. Cancer can be fought and beaten and these heroes with their upbeat attitudes are the living proof.

"Breast cancer isn't for sissies. Every single woman who walks the Pink Runway is an inspirational warrior and role model. We are excited and proud to host this special evening in their honor and show the world what true beauty and endurance look like." - Dr. Patrick Borgen, Chair of Surgery at Maimonides and Director of the Breast Center

"There is only one Pink Runway, and only one Maimonides, and they are both about saving and celebrating life. There is no better time and no better place to support the fight against breast cancer for women in Brooklyn and beyond." – Heshy Augenbaum, Vice President and Chief Development Officer MAIMONIDES

About Maimonides Breast Center

Maimonides Medical Center is a 711-bed non-profit tertiary care provider in Brooklyn, New York. It operates the largest hospital in Brooklyn as well as the borough's only full-service Cancer Center. Maimonides physicians are nationally known for clinical excellence, innovation and groundbreaking research. An independent teaching and research institution, Maimonides is a major clinical training site for the SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. Founded in 1911, the Medical Center continues to grow and adapt to the needs of Brooklyn's patients and families. Maimonides is an affiliate of Northwell Health. For additional information on the nationally recognized clinical services at Maimonides Medical Center, please visit www.maimonidesmed.org.

