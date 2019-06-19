Main Digital Recognized as Women Business Enterprise and Women-Owned Small Business

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Digital is pleased to announce that the business has officially been certified as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) after completing the rigorous certification process for both designations. The National Women Business Owners Corporation (NWBOC) certified Main Digital for both after a lengthy and thorough investigative process that confirms a business's qualifications.

The WBE and WOSB certifications will allow Main Digital to be even more competitive on a national scale and within the government contract space. Ultimately, both designations open the door to resources that will help expedite business growth, like mentorship, training, and conference events where the community of WBE and WOSB-certified businesses come together to benefit each other.

Earning these national credentials is an exciting milestone for the company and its CEO/Founder, Sanam Boroumand. "We are proud to be a women-owned and led business," said Boroumand. "From the start, we have been committed to being a diverse supplier to our clients and showing the tremendous business value women offer, particularly in highly technical fields historically underrepresented by women."

To learn more about how Main Digital supports diversity in the workplace as a provider of intelligent automation solutions, please visit www.MainDigital.com.



About Main Digital

Main Digital is a consulting firm specializing in business process transformation and secure intelligent technology implementation. Through intelligent technologies, Main Digital focuses on building a future with clients where people do the things they are best at and technology handles the mundane and simple tasks for them. For more information, visit www.MainDigital.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

