Main Street Announces Exit of Portfolio Investment

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently fully exited its debt and equity investments in J&J Services, Inc. ("J&J" or the "Company) upon the sale of the Company to a strategic acquiror. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, J&J is a second-generation family owned and operated business providing roll-off dumpster and portable toilet rental services to an expansive base of residential, commercial and demolition customers. Main Street realized a gain of $11.0 million on the exit of its equity investment in J&J, with this realized value representing an increase of $5.0 million above Main Street's fair market value for this investment as of June 30th, 2021.

Main Street, along with its co-investors, partnered with J&J's founders and senior management team to facilitate the recapitalization of the Company in October 2019. Through a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment, Main Street invested $24.8 million in the Company. Over the course of Main Street's investment, J&J invested heavily in its fleet assets to further strengthen the Company's best-in-class service reputation and leading market share position within the rapidly growing Nashville and Middle Tennessee markets. On a cumulative basis since Main Street's investment in J&J in October 2019, Main Street realized an annual internal rate of return of 59.2% and a 2.5x times money invested return on its equity investment and an annual internal rate of return of 31.6% and a 1.6x times money invested return including both Main Street's debt and equity investments.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Contacts:

Main Street Capital Corporation

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]

Jesse E. Morris, CFO and COO, [email protected]

713-350-6000



Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard | [email protected]

Zach Vaughan | [email protected]

713-529-6600

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mainstcapital.com

