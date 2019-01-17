Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment and Exit of Portfolio Investment

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently led a new portfolio investment to facilitate the management buyout of CompareNetworks, Inc. ("CompareNetworks" or the "Company"), a leading provider of media, marketing, and technology solutions that drive revenue for life science and healthcare product manufacturers. Main Street, along with its co-investors, partnered with the Company's founders and management team to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $10.7 million in a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment. In addition, Main Street is providing CompareNetworks a credit facility to support its future growth initiatives and working capital needs.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, and founded in 2000, CompareNetworks provides life scientists, researchers, lab-based professionals, pharmaceutical professionals and healthcare professionals with digital tools and information resources to research, identify and determine which products and technologies to use. CompareNetworks operates several online properties including Biocompare, the leading online research tool database, and Labcompare, a leading online laboratory equipment product comparison service. The Company also provides a software-as-a-service sales enablement tool named imSMART.

Main Street is also pleased to announce that it recently fully exited its equity investment in Boss Industries, LLC ("Boss"). Main Street realized a gain of approximately $4.0 million on the exit of its equity investment in Boss, representing a realized value of $0.3 million above Main Street's fair market value of this investment as of September 30, 2018. Main Street's initial investment in Boss consisted of a $2.0 million direct equity investment. On a cumulative basis since Main Street made its initial investment in 2014, Main Street realized an annual internal rate of return of 37.5% and a 4.1 times money invested return on its equity investment in Boss.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in La Porte, Indiana, Boss markets, designs and manufacturers vehicle-mounted, and portable air compressor and generator systems utilized in municipal and utility services, energy product and industrial services.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

