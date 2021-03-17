Main Street Financial Life Advisors, LLC® Joins Industry Leader Carson Partners

OMAHA, Neb., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Financial Life Advisors, LLC®, an independent investment management and financial planning practice with more than $163 million in assets under management is the latest firm looking to accelerate its growth and better serve clients by joining Carson Partners. Located outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in Moorestown, New Jersey, Main Street Financial was founded by J. Joseph Roman, CPA/PFS, MST, Managing Director, Senior Wealth Advisor, in 1999 as a tax partner of a local CPA firm whose clients sought an alternative to the traditional broker/dealer commission-based relationships which were common at the time.

"The independent RIA universe has changed profoundly in the last decade and it is increasingly difficult for small firms to keep up with systems and technology that is both complex and expensive," said Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group. "In our discussions, Joe Roman made it clear that he wants to grow his business by having more time to focus on existing and new client relationships. By aligning with Carson Partners, Joe and the other Main Street Financial advisors will be positioned to do that knowing we'll back them up with support from an extensive team of highly experienced professionals."

"The thing that was most attractive for us about partnering with Carson was that this allows us to maintain our independence, and more importantly, our culture, but with the support of a much larger and highly-respected organization," explained Joe Roman. "I was really impressed that Ron Carson took the time to answer all of our questions while also sharing his plans for the future of the organization and assuring us that those plans do not include Carson being acquired by a mega-firm."

In addition to Joe Roman, the Main Street Financial advisory team also includes Principal/Wealth Advisor Matthew J. Kulpa, CPA, MBA; and Associate Wealth Advisor Joel M. Davis, CFP®, MSFP, who are supported by a number of other professional and administrative staff.

"Aligning with Carson Partners is very exciting for us because of how much it will benefit our clients," added Joe Roman. "They will have access to an integrated set of systems that we can use to demonstrate our process. Plus, Carson provides a safety net that will support my team and thus allow us to remain relevant and competitive now and well into the future."

Carson Group remains among the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies and currently serves more than 36,000 families through more than 130 partner locations across the country.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

About Main Street Financial Life Advisors, LLC®

Main Street Financial Life Advisor, LLC ® is grounded in founder Joe Roman's roots as a CPA over the last 35+ years. In 1999, he founded the firm which later became an SEC Registered Investment Advisor in 2001 to provide independent investment management and financial planning services to clients who sought an alternative to the traditional broker/dealer commission-based relationships which were common at the time. As a "fee-based" advisor, we assist our clients by determining their goals, identifying their appetite for risk, and providing them with suitable investments to pursue their long-term objectives. Our clients are a cross-section of high-net-worth individuals, families, professionals, retirees, business owners, executives and young entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.mainstreetfla.com.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Press Contacts:

JConnelly

Lisa Aldape

973.525.6550

[email protected]

Carson Group

13321 California Street | Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68154

Kendra Galante

402.691.4483

[email protected]

SOURCE Carson Group