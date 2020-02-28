Main Street to Participate in the Raymond James - 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference and the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the Raymond James - 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on March 2, 2020 and the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference in New York on March 10, 2020. Main Street's current Investor Presentation is available on its investor relations website at http://ir.mainstcapital.com.

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

