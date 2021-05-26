Maine Cabin Masters + Landry/French Construction Replace 68 Windows at Camp Sunshine

"A project of this size would have been impossible for our small maintenance crew to handle alone," said Katz. "We are in awe of the amount of work the groups were able to accomplish, and we simply cannot thank everyone involved enough."

Replacing the windows was a high-priority project for Camp Sunshine because each of the windows that were replaced were 20 years old. The donation of skilled labor provided monumental savings for the non-profit, in addition to making the building far more energy efficient.

"We were nervous about getting it all done in one day," said Ryan from Maine Cabin Masters. "But thanks to my guys who gave up a Saturday to help out, as well as the team from Landry/French Construction, we all came together and accomplished a lofty goal for a very deserving organization. We're all proud to have been part of it."

"Having the opportunity to complete a needed project for Camp Sunshine allowed us to assemble a large group for a volunteer day," said Denis Landry, President of Landry/French Construction. "With many L/F employees, family and friends coupled with Veterans Framing and Maine Cabin Masters, we were able to meet our goal for window replacements and wood trim. The best part was the team work and fun we had all working together and doing it for such a caring organization with an incredible mission! We worked hard, had fun and made new friends while helping a great organization. Can't beat that!"

About Camp Sunshine

Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child's illness.

Camp Sunshine's program is offered year-round and has the distinction of having been designed to serve the entire family in a retreat model. The program is free of charge to families and includes on-site medical support. A bereavement session is also offered for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness.

About Maine Cabin Masters

Maine Cabin Masters is a top-rated DIY Network show, now airing both on its original network and on Discovery+. Chase leads the team of builders, along with his right-hand man (and brother-in-law) Ryan and his designer sister Ashley (who's married to Ryan!). Rounding out the team are Dixie and Jedi. The team's unique brand of humor, resourcefulness, and creative flair results in jaw-dropping camp transformations and a legion of die-hard amazing fans. Equally in the spotlight? The great state of Maine, with its natural beauty and authentic lifestyle on display each week. The Maine Cabin Masters are proud to work closely with homeowners to lovingly renovate and preserve beloved properties for future generations. www.mainecabinmasters.com

About Landry/French Construction

Landry/French is a leading commercial construction management company in Northern New England. The company's experience includes a diverse range of projects including housing, education, healthcare, commercial, corporate, manufacturing/industrial, research and development, and financial. In 2020, Landry/French was recognized as a Top New England Contractor by Engineering News Record. Other awards and recognition include three AGC Build Maine Awards; Best Places to Work in Maine for the past six consecutive years; and the Governor's Award for Business Excellence in 2016. In addition, Landry/French was named to the Inc. 5000's list of Fastest Growing Companies in America in 2017 and 2016. Landry/French is a 100% Employee-Owned Company. For more information, please visit us at landryfrench.com.

