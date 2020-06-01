Maine Honda Dealers Donate $3,000 to Local Schools

PORTLAND, Maine, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maine Honda Dealers donated $3,000 to six local schools to continue its fight against child hunger. Each dealership within the association selected a school to support with the special donation.

"Taking care of our community, especially our young growing minds, is very important to the Maine Honda Dealers," said Yegor Malinovskii, President of Maine Honda Dealers and Market President at Berlin City Auto Group. "A lot of students rely on school-provided lunches, and with schools closed because of COVID-19, many children lost the guarantee of at least one daily meal. This is a great way to ensure Maine's children are still eating."

During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity increased across Maine. One in four kids could face hunger because of the virus. Families, particularly households with young children, are in need of more resources. The Maine Honda Dealers partnered with local schools to bridge the food gap while school is not in session. Donations were made to the following local schools:

Prime Honda Saco – Fairfield School Summer Meals Program

Berlin City Honda – Gorham's BackPack Program

Lee Honda – Auburn Public Schools

Charlie's Honda – Marcia Buker Elementary School

Darling's Honda – Stillwater Academy

Griffeth Honda – Presque Isle School Administrative District #1

This initiative furthers the association's mission to be actively involved in improving the community. Previously, the association partnered with Hannaford and NEWS CENTER Maine to deliver food through food donations, financial contributions and volunteering. During 2018 and 2019 yearlong campaigns, the dealers raised $441,623. The Feed Maine Campaign proceeds benefitted the Good Shepard Food Bank and have enabled them to distribute more than 1.2 million meals throughout the state of Maine.

To learn more about community initiatives supported by the Maine Honda Dealers, please visit the association's Facebook page or www.MaineHondaDealers.com.

About Maine Honda Dealers:

Maine Honda Dealers Association consists of six premier Honda dealerships throughout the state of Maine that provide service to the Biddeford, Portland, Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, and Presque Isle communities. For more information, please visit www.MaineHondaDealers.com.

