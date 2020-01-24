Maine Inn Announces Contest

SWAN'S ISLAND, Maine, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've always wanted to own an inn, but didn't know where to start, this could be the opportunity for you! Write the winning 350-word essay and you could be the new owner of a quaint inn just off the coast of Maine. See our website www.WinOurInn.com for official rules and entry form.

The Harbor Watch Inn is the only motel on Swan's Island and has been in constant operation since the mid-1980s. The motel includes two standard rooms and two rooms with full kitchens and views of the harbor. Upstairs is a furnished one-bedroom apartment that is rented year-round, or could serve as the new owner's home.

Located 6 miles off the coast near Acadia National Park, the motel attracts visitors who appreciate the rugged beauty and peaceful setting intrinsic to the area. The island is the perfect spot for kayaking, hiking and artistic pursuits. With a lighthouse, marine museum, and working waterfront, the island also attracts tourists interested in learning about the history and culture of the Maine coast.

Accessible only by water, including the Maine DOT automobile ferry service, the island is remote enough that visitors can truly escape from the every day, but close enough that they can make day trips to Acadia, Bar Harbor, and the rest of Down East Maine.

While there are several long-term rental properties and a handful of AirBNBs, the only other short-term stay property is one B&B. The island has a strong sense of community and hosts numerous craft fairs, an artists' open studio, community breakfasts, pie auctions and chowder cook-offs.

To participate, entrants will answer a few questions and write a short essay. The essays will be reviewed by a group of independent judges headed by a couple of retired school teachers who have deep roots on the island. The contest will be open to entries beginning February 5, 2020, and will close on March 31, 2020. A winner will be selected and announced by mid-May, with the real estate closing shortly thereafter. Each entry costs $99 and there are no limits on the number of entries per person.

