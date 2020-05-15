Maine Resort: Point Sebago Resort Celebrates WWII Vet's 96th Birthday During 14-Day Quarantine

CASCO, Maine, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Sebago Resort and Campground is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, but that's nothing compared to being 96. On Thursday, May 7, Henry and his daughter thought they would be spending a quiet day at their Point Sebago Vacation home. The state of Maine requires out-of-state visitors and vacation homeowners to quarantine for 14 days upon entering the state. That's exactly what Henry and his daughter were doing when a string of cars, trucks and decorated golf carts, led by the resort's mascot, Chippy, all social distancing, paraded by to surprise and honor Henry.

"It's not every day you have the privilege of knowing someone like Henry. Our Point Sebago team members really wanted to find a fun way to honor Henry, and help him celebrate his 96th birthday," said Darren Holden, General Manager of Point Sebago. Ed Bartlett, the Point Sebago manager who organized the parade said, "It's not surprising to see Henry closely following the state's 14-day quarantine, he loves and respects his country, and just as he served our country in the Navy during WWII, he is doing his part to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Holden added, "This is just one way that our 50-year old resort and campground team is managing in this unique and strange COVID-19 environment. The resort is known for its unique Broadway plays, entertainment schedule and limitless activities and though this year will be very different than expected, we're counting on social media and other virtual opportunities to keep the spirit of the resort alive." This is evidenced by other entertainment the resort is providing on social media. Chloe, a resort favorite who played Betty Rizzo in last season's production of Grease was anticipating another season on the Point Sebago stage, but in the meantime, she continues to entertain Point Sebago fans with her rendition of a Queen favorite.

Point Sebago Resort and Campground has been in operation for 50 years and is located on 775-acres on Sebago Lake in Casco, Maine. The resort is owned by Cove Communities, founded in 2017. Cove owns 21 communities (18 manufactured home communities and 3 RV resorts), with 6,626 developed sites in Florida, Maine, and Canada; and Kings Park Village and Bunn Leisure in the UK. www.CoveCommunities.com

