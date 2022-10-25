Maine Wealth Advisory Firm Moves $170MM in Assets to Arkadios Capital

Downeast Private Wealth Chooses Hybrid IBD for Entrepreneur-Friendly Platform, Growth Opportunities

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid Broker-Dealer Arkadios Capital is pleased to announce Downeast Private Wealth, a comprehensive wealth management firm based in Auburn, Maine overseeing more than $170MM in assets, has joined its fast-growing platform.

Led by Lena-Jo Hartley, Downeast is a dedicated group of financial professionals driven to serve clients. Hartley and her team spent almost 25 years with Investacorp before it was acquired and merged into Securities America, part of Advisor Group — one of the largest networks of independent wealth management firms in the country. As a result, they lost the personal connection and support on which they had built the relationship.

"Arkadios prides itself on delivering a personal and responsive service model while providing one of the best wealth management platforms I have ever come across," said Hartley. "I am excited to be partnering with them and excited about what this relationship will mean to my business and my clients."

"Lena-Jo and her team at Downeast Wealth Advisors are creative, enterprising and deliver the highest level of service to their clients," said Arkadios Capital Founder and CEO David Millican. "Arkadios shares that professional philosophy, and we look forward to assisting them as they take the next step in growing their business."

Arkadios has earned accolades from several leading business organizations and publications. Financial Planning Magazine named it an Elite IBD for the fourth year in a row, ranking it No. 1 overall in terms of growth in producing reps and in the top five for revenue growth and average production per advisor. The Association for Corporate Growth named it a Fast 40, one of the fastest-growing private companies in Georgia.

About Arkadios Capital

Arkadios Capital is a hybrid independent broker/dealer founded by a successful registered independent advisor for successful registered independent advisors. Specializing in supporting larger and growth-oriented wealth management firms, Arkadios has grown to more than $6B in affiliated assets and more than 126 advisors with 42 offices spread across the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit arkadios.com.

SOURCE Arkadios Capital