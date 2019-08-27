Maine's First Cambria Hotel Breaks Ground In Portland

The milestone was marked in an event attended by state and local dignitaries as well as prominent Portland business leaders. Featured speakers included Economic Development Director Gregory A. Mitchell; Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels; Christopher Kouza, co-founder and principal, Koucar Management LLC.; and Joseph Caradonna, co-founder and principal, Koucar Management LLC.

"We're thrilled that Portland — the quintessential New England city — is one step closer to opening a new Cambria hotel," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Not only is Portland the largest city in Maine, but its incredible development boom aligns well with our goal to further the Cambria brand's growth in prime locations across the country."

The Cambria Hotel Portland will be located at 25 Hancock Street, on the highly sought-after "Peninsula" of Portland, where it will join the historic seacoast city's vibrant business community. The hotel's upscale accommodations will be adjacent to the headquarters of publicly traded corporations such as Covetrus and WEX Inc., and provide convenient access to major area employers, such as Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospital. Downtown Portland's various leisure attractions, such as The Portland Museum of Art and the Old Port, as well as fine dining, breweries, live entertainment, and shopping will all be within walking distance of the hotel.

The hotel will feature upscale amenities that appeal to the needs of modern travelers, including:

Indoor-outdoor rooftop bar concept, overlooking a garden growing real hops

Craft beer selection provided by Shipyard Brewing Co., located next door

Celebrity-chef-curated menu with selections from chef Fabio Viviani featuring locally sourced, freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine and hand-crafted cocktails

Environmentally conscious "green roof", with rooftop plants and green spaces

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

Covered parking, ideal for cold New England winters

2,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space

Outdoor multi-use courtyard

State-of-the-art fitness center

The Cambria Hotel in Portland is one of four Cambria hotels under development by Koucar Management, one of the largest private real estate developers in the Midwest.

"Koucar Management is pleased to team up with Cambria Hotels to bring a unique lodging experience to the residents and visitors of Portland, Maine," said Christopher Kouza, co-founder and principal of Koucar Management LLC. "With world class accommodations and cutting-edge food and beverage options, we look forward to providing the little luxuries that our travelers have come to expect paired with the exceptional service that sets us apart from other hotels and hotel management companies."

There are currently more than 40 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, including Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.; New York; New Orleans; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. The brand is on pace to break its openings record for the second straight year and is fast-approaching 50 open Cambria hotels.

