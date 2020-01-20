Mainsail Lodging & Development Expands Corporate Housing Business

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainsail Lodging & Development is opening Mainsail Corporate Housing, the company's first brand entry into the corporate housing industry. The new Mainsail Corporate Housing will initially serve the Virginia, South Carolina and North Carolina markets. The expansion follows Mainsail's Jan. 1 acquisition of Commonwealth Corporate Suites, which has offered premium fully-furnished apartments throughout Virginia since 2004. As a successful franchisee of Oakwood Worldwide®, Mainsail Housing will continue its operations for market-leading brands ExecuStay and Oakwood in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

"This is a great opportunity and natural progression for Mainsail Housing, allowing us to build on nearly two decades of success in the Southeast," said Jana Collier, Managing Partner of Mainsail Housing. "With the acquisition of Commonwealth Corporate Suites, we've gained a well-established team with tremendous market knowledge and experience to help introduce the Mainsail Corporate Housing brand in the region."

Leading efforts to establish the new brand in Virginia and the Carolinas is Sarah Everhart, Vice President of Mainsail Corporate Housing, who was formerly the President of Commonwealth Corporate Suites. With more than 25 years of experience in the apartment industry and a successful track record as a manager and sales leader, Everhart will be joined by two of her former Commonwealth team members. Melissa Hoban was Operations Manager at Commonwealth for nearly 15 years and is now General Manager, Virginia, for Mainsail. Longtime veteran of the corporate housing industry, Renee Baker was Senior Account Manager at Commonwealth and will now use her relationship-building skills as Account Coordinator for Mainsail.

"This is an exciting start to the new year, working with my trusted colleagues to ensure a successful market entry," said Everhart. "We have strong synergy within the team, which will be a huge advantage as we introduce the new Mainsail brand."

Rounding out the Mainsail Corporate Housing team is Jason Chern, General Manager, Carolinas. Most recently Project Manager for Mainsail Housing, Chern served as General Manager of ExecuStay-Raleigh, Charlotte, Greenville for Mainsail for 14 years and will draw on his experience to lead the startup and growth of Mainsail Housing in the North and South Carolina markets.

