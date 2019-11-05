Mainstream Smartphone Fingerprint Recognition Technology and Fingerprint Sensor Market 2019-2023: Huge Opportunity for FoD in LCD-screen Smartphone Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development of Smartphone Fingerprint Recognition Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At MWC 2019, Samsung unveiled its flagship S10 smartphone which came with significant design changes, especially the adoption of Qualcomm's ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint technology for the first time. This report outlines the mainstream fingerprint recognition technology and the fingerprint sensor market, and examines the development of major players, including Goodix, Egis, Qualcomm, Synaptics, and Fingerprint Cards; looks into the key trends in fingerprint recognition technology.



List of Topics

Forecast global smartphone fingerprint shipment volume and value for the period 2019-2023

Mainstream fingerprint recognition technology developments of major players such as Goodix, Egis, Qualcomm, Synaptics, and Fingerprint Cards

Key trends in fingerprint recognition technology development

Key Topics Covered:



1. Worldwide Smartphone Fingerprint Sensor Market



2. Mainstream Fingerprint Recognition Technology

2.1 Goodix Leads in Optical Fingerprint Sensor with New Competition from Egis

2.2 Qualcomm Aims to Expand Market Size with Ultrasonic Fingerprint Technology

2.3 Capacitive Fingerprint Technology Targets Low-price Applications



3. Trends in Fingerprint Recognition Technology Development

3.1 Huge Opportunity for FoD in LCD-screen Smartphone Market

3.2 Recognition Area of Optical and Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensors is to Increase

3.3 LCD Panel Makers Integrate Capacitive and FoD Technology Vertically



4. Perspective



Companies Mentioned



Apple

BOE Technology

Clevo

Egis

FPC

Gentex

Goodix

Huawei

Hyundai

Innolux

JDI

Oppo

Oxi Technology

Qualcomm

Samsung. Synaptics

Vivo

Xiaomi

