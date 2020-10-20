MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings
FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record earnings of $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. The quarter was propelled by $2.9 million of non-interest income and a favorable funding trend that produced $11.9 million of net interest income for the quarter.
Year-to-date September 30, 2020 the Company reported net income of $8.0 million, which represents a 0.74% return on average assets and 7.46% return on average equity, or $0.97 per share of common stock (basic and diluted). Net interest income and noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased to $32.9 million and $5.6 million, respectively. Net interest income and noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased 12.6% and 50.9%, respectively, over the same period in 2019.
The Company collected $5.8 million from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), with $1.2 million realized during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Total assets were $1.6 billion and net loans were $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2020, which included $173.1 million in loans related to the PPP. Asset quality remains strong with non-performing assets representing only 0.17% of total assets as of September 30, 2020.
Non-interest-bearing deposits were $416.6 million, representing 29.4% of total deposits as of September 30, 2020. Total deposits as of September 30, 2020 were $1.4 billion, and core deposits represent 75% of total deposits.
Starting from a position of strong asset quality, the Company completed a "worst-case" assessment of the loan portfolio assuming unforeseen liquidity issues caused by the pandemic-induced recession. As a result of the assessment, the Company made a special $4.5 million provision to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) in addition to the normal $1.1 million provision as of June 30, 2020, which took earnings negative for the quarter. The September 30, 2020 ALLL also reflects a strengthened provision, currently at 1.27% of total loans (net of PPP loans). Capital levels remain strong.
Pandemic Recession
At the onset of the pandemic, the Company structured two payment deferral programs aimed at preserving borrower liquidity. The first program was offered to all commercial borrowers, no questions asked, on March 24th - at a time where little was known about the state of the pandemic. The Bank assisted 195 borrowers by deferring two months of principal and interest payments. This represented 22.5% of the total loan portfolio dollars outstanding.
The second program started on May 4, 2020 as a negotiated solution and a maximum deferment of 12-months of principal and interest (consistent with the Federal Reserve Board's, Main Street Lending program). Borrowers agreed to enact restrictive covenants aimed to preserve liquidity in order to participate.
Of the 42 borrowers (7.4% of net loans) that participated in the second program, 16 remain in deferred status (3.3% of net loans) as of September 30, 2020.
The Bank's hotel portfolio was initially a significant concern, as the hospitality industry was hit particularly hard by the recession. However, the portfolio is faring well, with average occupancy data for the hotels approximating 50% during August, up significantly from March and April. Only 5 of the 14 operating hotels in the portfolio remain in payment deferral status. Refer to the chart entitled Outstanding Loan Deferments below for additional information.
|
Outstanding Loan Deferments
|
Loan Type
|
Number of Months Deferred
|
Total
|
Number of
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
(000's)
|
Residential mortgages
|
$2,165
|
$2,165
|
1
|
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
|
$441
|
$1,747
|
$235
|
$2,423
|
3
|
Investor-owned commercial real estate
|
$4,518
|
$26,924
|
$7,040
|
$38,482
|
8
|
- Hotels
|
22,600
|
7,040
|
29,640
|
5
|
- Office
|
993
|
4,324
|
5,317
|
2
|
- Other
|
3,525
|
3,525
|
1
|
Commercial & industrial
|
$606
|
$3,000
|
$3,606
|
3
|
Consumer
|
$64
|
$64
|
1
|
Total
|
$7,794
|
$28,671
|
$10,040
|
$235
|
$46,740
|
16
"We're doing everything we can to work with our customers during this pandemic-induced recession and it seems to be working so far," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc and MainStreet Bank. "With the election just a fortnight away, we are optimistic that the post-election Congress and Administration will take swift action to provide meaningful additional stimulus to continue our path toward economic recovery."
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has nationally known market leaders on-staff ready to create a perfect solution for their needs.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.
We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share data)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
102,480
|
$
|
55,273
|
$
|
62,098
|
$
|
53,376
|
$
|
52,580
|
Federal funds sold
|
25,074
|
21,081
|
10,677
|
11,468
|
19,432
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
127,554
|
76,354
|
72,775
|
64,844
|
72,012
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
118,844
|
91,823
|
102,191
|
92,791
|
88,198
|
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
|
23,114
|
23,843
|
23,878
|
23,914
|
24,410
|
Restricted equity securities, at cost
|
4,616
|
5,041
|
5,041
|
6,157
|
4,882
|
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $14,346, $13,731, $9,898,
$9,584, and $9,370, respectively
|
1,279,899
|
1,259,012
|
1,059,628
|
1,030,425
|
992,609
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
14,474
|
14,416
|
14,666
|
14,153
|
14,109
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
1,580
|
1,175
|
1,207
|
1,207
|
1,207
|
Accrued interest and other receivables
|
8,579
|
7,458
|
4,809
|
5,420
|
5,373
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
25,157
|
24,959
|
24,761
|
24,562
|
19,381
|
Other assets
|
26,371
|
24,786
|
20,786
|
13,885
|
11,414
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
1,630,188
|
$
|
1,528,867
|
$
|
1,329,742
|
$
|
1,277,358
|
$
|
1,233,595
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
$
|
416,648
|
$
|
388,104
|
$
|
240,979
|
$
|
252,707
|
$
|
218,087
|
Interest bearing DDA deposits
|
72,807
|
18,266
|
16,846
|
53,707
|
54,438
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
69,015
|
65,876
|
60,454
|
63,015
|
63,746
|
Money market deposits
|
348,146
|
332,246
|
265,443
|
141,337
|
125,716
|
Time deposits
|
510,429
|
537,840
|
559,489
|
560,857
|
601,896
|
Total deposits
|
1,417,045
|
1,342,332
|
1,143,211
|
1,071,623
|
1,063,883
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
|
—
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
40,000
|
10,000
|
Subordinated debt
|
14,827
|
14,819
|
14,812
|
14,805
|
14,798
|
Other liabilities
|
25,055
|
21,546
|
21,424
|
13,896
|
11,697
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,456,927
|
1,388,697
|
1,189,447
|
1,140,324
|
1,100,378
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
Preferred stock, $1 par value - 2,000,000 shares authorized
|
Non-cumulative perpetual, 28,750 shares issued and outstanding
|
27,527
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000
shares; issued and outstanding, 8,277,837 shares at September 30,
2020 including 162,917 unvested shares, 8,263,941 shares at June
8,260,259 shares at September 30, 2019 including 160,961
unvested shares.
|
32,460
|
32,433
|
32,418
|
32,397
|
32,397
|
Capital surplus
|
75,217
|
74,850
|
74,482
|
75,117
|
74,860
|
Retained earnings
|
37,105
|
31,933
|
32,567
|
29,097
|
25,535
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
952
|
954
|
828
|
423
|
425
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
173,261
|
140,170
|
140,295
|
137,034
|
133,217
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,630,188
|
$
|
1,528,867
|
$
|
1,329,742
|
$
|
1,277,358
|
$
|
1,233,595
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Year-to-Date
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
INTEREST INCOME:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
43,702
|
$
|
40,985
|
$
|
15,083
|
$
|
14,399
|
$
|
14,220
|
$
|
14,223
|
$
|
14,192
|
Interest on investment securities
|
1,488
|
1,668
|
491
|
496
|
501
|
534
|
497
|
Interest on federal funds sold
|
416
|
1,132
|
12
|
9
|
395
|
271
|
412
|
Total interest income
|
45,606
|
43,785
|
15,586
|
14,904
|
15,116
|
15,028
|
15,101
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
|
209
|
803
|
56
|
36
|
117
|
195
|
275
|
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
|
169
|
218
|
55
|
50
|
64
|
71
|
71
|
Interest on money market deposits
|
1,742
|
1,889
|
490
|
474
|
778
|
489
|
539
|
Interest on time deposits
|
9,740
|
10,466
|
2,841
|
3,333
|
3,566
|
3,730
|
3,900
|
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank
advances and other borrowings
|
107
|
457
|
13
|
44
|
50
|
92
|
76
|
Interest on subordinated debt
|
727
|
723
|
245
|
241
|
241
|
244
|
244
|
Total interest expense
|
12,694
|
14,556
|
3,700
|
4,178
|
4,816
|
4,821
|
5,105
|
Net interest income
|
32,912
|
29,229
|
11,886
|
10,726
|
10,300
|
10,207
|
9,996
|
Provision for loan losses
|
6,560
|
1,260
|
635
|
5,575
|
350
|
358
|
185
|
Net interest income after provision
|
26,352
|
27,969
|
11,251
|
5,151
|
9,950
|
9,849
|
9,811
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|
Deposit account service charges
|
1,407
|
1,208
|
487
|
433
|
487
|
460
|
392
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
596
|
317
|
199
|
198
|
199
|
181
|
106
|
Loan swap fee income
|
2,677
|
878
|
1,851
|
423
|
403
|
111
|
407
|
Net gain on available-for-sale securities
|
—
|
5
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net gains on sale of loans
|
33
|
566
|
33
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
303
|
Other fee income
|
877
|
730
|
288
|
264
|
325
|
407
|
228
|
Total other income
|
5,590
|
3,704
|
2,858
|
1,318
|
1,414
|
1,158
|
1,436
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
13,191
|
11,597
|
4,495
|
4,263
|
4,433
|
4,179
|
3,890
|
Furniture and equipment expenses
|
1,528
|
1,271
|
574
|
500
|
454
|
457
|
451
|
Advertising and marketing
|
713
|
531
|
266
|
191
|
256
|
375
|
235
|
Occupancy expenses
|
910
|
644
|
332
|
311
|
267
|
221
|
214
|
Outside services
|
696
|
694
|
215
|
205
|
276
|
169
|
306
|
Administrative expenses
|
508
|
533
|
167
|
177
|
164
|
198
|
190
|
Other operating expenses
|
4,595
|
3,404
|
1,589
|
1,713
|
1,293
|
1,104
|
1,203
|
Total other expenses
|
22,141
|
18,674
|
7,638
|
7,360
|
7,143
|
6,703
|
6,489
|
Income before income tax (benefit)
|
9,801
|
12,999
|
6,471
|
(891)
|
4,221
|
4,304
|
4,758
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
1,793
|
2,612
|
1,299
|
(257)
|
751
|
742
|
1,049
|
Net income (loss) available to common
|
$
|
8,008
|
$
|
10,387
|
$
|
5,172
|
$
|
(634)
|
$
|
3,470
|
$
|
3,562
|
$
|
3,709
|
Net income (loss) per common share,
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
1.26
|
$
|
0.63
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
$
|
0.42
|
$
|
0.43
|
$
|
0.45
|
Weighted average number of common
|
8,274,419
|
8,248,284
|
8,272,570
|
8,263,370
|
8,287,317
|
8,260,259
|
8,251,672
|
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
September 30, 2019
|
Percentage Change
|
$ Amount
|
% of
Total
|
$ Amount
|
% of
Total
|
$ Amount
|
% of
Total
|
Last
3 Mos
|
Last
12 Mos
|
LOANS:
|
Construction and land development loans
|
$
|
325,516
|
25.0
|
%
|
$
|
284,843
|
22.2
|
%
|
$
|
207,441
|
20.7
|
%
|
14.3
|
%
|
56.9
|
%
|
Residential real estate loans
|
157,518
|
12.1
|
%
|
169,924
|
13.3
|
%
|
162,801
|
16.2
|
%
|
-7.3
|
%
|
-3.2
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
505,201
|
38.8
|
%
|
497,279
|
38.8
|
%
|
434,735
|
43.3
|
%
|
1.6
|
%
|
16.2
|
%
|
Commercial industrial loans - Other
|
88,884
|
6.8
|
%
|
96,640
|
7.5
|
%
|
115,902
|
11.5
|
%
|
-8.0
|
%
|
-23.3
|
%
|
Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans
|
173,075
|
13.3
|
%
|
171,650
|
13.5
|
%
|
—
|
0.0
|
%
|
0.8
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
51,505
|
4.0
|
%
|
60,166
|
4.7
|
%
|
83,013
|
8.3
|
%
|
-14.4
|
%
|
-38.0
|
%
|
Total Gross Loans
|
$
|
1,301,699
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,280,502
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,003,892
|
100.0
|
%
|
1.7
|
%
|
29.7
|
%
|
Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
(14,346)
|
(13,731)
|
(9,370)
|
Net deferred loan fees
|
(7,454)
|
(7,759)
|
(1,913)
|
Net Loans
|
$
|
1,279,899
|
$
|
1,259,012
|
$
|
992,609
|
DEPOSITS:
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
416,648
|
29.4
|
%
|
$
|
388,104
|
28.9
|
%
|
$
|
218,087
|
20.5
|
%
|
7.4
|
%
|
91.0
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits:
|
Demand deposits
|
72,807
|
5.1
|
%
|
18,266
|
1.4
|
%
|
54,438
|
5.1
|
%
|
298.6
|
%
|
33.7
|
%
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
69,015
|
4.9
|
%
|
65,876
|
4.9
|
%
|
63,746
|
6.0
|
%
|
4.8
|
%
|
8.3
|
%
|
Money market accounts
|
348,146
|
24.6
|
%
|
332,246
|
24.8
|
%
|
125,716
|
11.8
|
%
|
4.8
|
%
|
176.9
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more
|
211,800
|
14.9
|
%
|
213,051
|
15.9
|
%
|
239,719
|
22.4
|
%
|
-0.6
|
%
|
-11.6
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit less than $250,000
|
298,629
|
24.1
|
%
|
324,789
|
24.1
|
%
|
362,177
|
34.2
|
%
|
-8.1
|
%
|
-17.5
|
%
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
1,417,045
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,342,332
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,063,883
|
100.0
|
%
|
5.6
|
%
|
33.2
|
%
|
BORROWINGS:
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
—
|
0.0
|
%
|
10,000
|
40.3
|
%
|
10,000
|
40.3
|
%
|
-100.0
|
%
|
-100.0
|
%
|
Subordinated debt
|
14,827
|
100.0
|
%
|
14,819
|
59.7
|
%
|
14,798
|
59.7
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
Total Borrowings
|
$
|
14,827
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
24,819
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
24,798
|
100.0
|
%
|
-40.3
|
%
|
-40.2
|
%
|
Total Deposits and Borrowings
|
$
|
1,431,872
|
$
|
1,367,151
|
$
|
1,088,681
|
4.7
|
%
|
31.5
|
%
|
Core customer funding sources (1)
|
$
|
1,066,236
|
74.5
|
%
|
$
|
939,474
|
68.7
|
%
|
$
|
655,631
|
60.2
|
%
|
13.5
|
%
|
62.6
|
%
|
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
|
350,809
|
24.5
|
%
|
402,858
|
29.5
|
%
|
408,252
|
37.5
|
%
|
-12.9
|
%
|
-14.1
|
%
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
—
|
0.0
|
%
|
10,000
|
0.7
|
%
|
10,000
|
0.9
|
%
|
-100.0
|
%
|
-100.0
|
%
|
Subordinated debt (3)
|
14,827
|
1.0
|
%
|
14,819
|
1.1
|
%
|
14,798
|
1.4
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
Total Funding Sources
|
$
|
1,431,872
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,367,151
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,088,681
|
100.0
|
%
|
4.7
|
%
|
31.5
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts
|
(2)
|
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts
|
(3)
|
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank
|
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
|
For the three months ended September 30, 2020
|
For the three months ended September 30, 2019
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
|
ASSETS:
|
Interest earning assets:
|
Loans (1)(2)(3)
|
$
|
1,292,566
|
$
|
15,083
|
4.67
|
%
|
$
|
996,777
|
$
|
14,192
|
5.70
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
73,486
|
491
|
2.67
|
%
|
71,182
|
497
|
2.79
|
%
|
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
|
108,666
|
12
|
0.04
|
%
|
82,056
|
412
|
2.01
|
%
|
Total interest earning assets
|
$
|
1,474,718
|
$
|
15,586
|
4.23
|
%
|
$
|
1,150,015
|
$
|
15,101
|
5.25
|
%
|
Other assets
|
65,665
|
43,524
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,540,383
|
$
|
1,193,539
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
26,469
|
$
|
56
|
0.85
|
%
|
$
|
58,510
|
$
|
275
|
1.88
|
%
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
332,750
|
490
|
0.59
|
%
|
117,717
|
539
|
1.83
|
%
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
62,066
|
55
|
0.35
|
%
|
62,975
|
71
|
0.45
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
522,995
|
2,841
|
2.17
|
%
|
587,537
|
3,900
|
2.66
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
944,280
|
$
|
3,442
|
1.46
|
%
|
$
|
826,739
|
$
|
4,785
|
2.32
|
%
|
Federal funds and repos purchased
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Subordinated debt
|
14,823
|
245
|
6.61
|
%
|
14,795
|
244
|
6.60
|
%
|
FHLB borrowings
|
4,511
|
13
|
1.15
|
%
|
11,522
|
76
|
2.64
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
963,614
|
$
|
3,700
|
1.54
|
%
|
$
|
853,056
|
$
|
5,105
|
2.39
|
%
|
Demand deposits and other liabilities
|
428,726
|
209,125
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
1,392,340
|
$
|
1,062,181
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
148,043
|
131,358
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,540,383
|
$
|
1,193,539
|
Interest Rate Spread
|
2.69
|
%
|
2.86
|
%
|
Net Interest Income
|
$
|
11,886
|
$
|
9,996
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.22
|
%
|
3.48
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)
|
3.32
|
%
|
3.48
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
|
(2)
|
Includes average PPP balances of $172.7 million and related interest income of approximately $432,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020
|
(3)
|
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
|
(4)
|
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
|
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
|
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020
|
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
|
ASSETS:
|
Interest earning assets:
|
Loans (1)(2)(3)
|
$
|
1,188,565
|
$
|
43,702
|
4.90
|
%
|
$
|
970,708
|
$
|
40,985
|
5.63
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
73,504
|
1,488
|
2.70
|
%
|
71,069
|
1,668
|
3.13
|
%
|
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
|
123,217
|
416
|
0.45
|
%
|
72,011
|
1,132
|
2.10
|
%
|
Total interest earning assets
|
$
|
1,385,286
|
$
|
45,606
|
4.39
|
%
|
$
|
1,113,788
|
$
|
43,785
|
5.24
|
%
|
Other assets
|
65,368
|
41,883
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,450,654
|
$
|
1,155,671
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
25,847
|
$
|
209
|
1.08
|
%
|
$
|
57,517
|
$
|
803
|
1.86
|
%
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
288,836
|
1,742
|
0.80
|
%
|
128,122
|
1,889
|
1.97
|
%
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
64,513
|
169
|
0.35
|
%
|
61,418
|
218
|
0.47
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
543,531
|
9,740
|
2.39
|
%
|
535,083
|
10,466
|
2.61
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
922,727
|
$
|
11,860
|
1.71
|
%
|
$
|
782,140
|
$
|
13,376
|
2.28
|
%
|
Federal funds and repos purchased
|
—
|
—
|
0.00
|
%
|
46
|
—
|
0.00
|
%
|
Subordinated debt
|
14,816
|
727
|
6.54
|
%
|
14,788
|
723
|
6.52
|
%
|
FHLB borrowings
|
8,266
|
107
|
1.73
|
%
|
23,114
|
457
|
2.64
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
945,809
|
$
|
12,694
|
1.79
|
%
|
$
|
820,088
|
$
|
14,556
|
2.37
|
%
|
Demand deposits and other liabilities
|
361,771
|
208,328
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
1,307,580
|
$
|
1,028,416
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
143,074
|
127,255
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,450,654
|
$
|
1,155,671
|
Interest Rate Spread
|
2.60
|
%
|
2.87
|
%
|
Net Interest Income
|
$
|
32,912
|
$
|
29,229
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.17
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)
|
3.21
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
|
(2)
|
Includes average PPP balances of $102.9 million and related interest income of approximately $772,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020
|
(3)
|
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
|
(4)
|
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
|
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
At or For the Three Months Ended
|
At or For the Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
|
Earnings (losses) per common share (basic and diluted)
|
$
|
0.63
|
$
|
0.45
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
1.26
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
17.63
|
$
|
16.13
|
$
|
17.63
|
$
|
16.13
|
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
|
8,272,570
|
8,251,672
|
8,274,419
|
8,248,284
|
Common shares outstanding at end of period
|
8,277,837
|
8,260,259
|
8,277,837
|
8,260,259
|
Performance Ratios
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
1.34
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
0.74
|
%
|
1.20
|
%
|
Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
0.59
|
%
|
1.20
|
%
|
Return on average equity (annualized)
|
13.97
|
%
|
11.29
|
%
|
7.46
|
%
|
10.88
|
%
|
Yield on earning assets (annualized)
|
4.23
|
%
|
5.25
|
%
|
4.39
|
%
|
5.24
|
%
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
|
1.54
|
%
|
2.39
|
%
|
1.79
|
%
|
2.37
|
%
|
Net interest spread
|
2.69
|
%
|
2.86
|
%
|
2.60
|
%
|
2.87
|
%
|
Net interest margin (annualized)
|
3.22
|
%
|
3.48
|
%
|
3.17
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)
|
3.32
|
%
|
3.48
|
%
|
3.21
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
|
0.74
|
%
|
0.48
|
%
|
0.51
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
|
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
|
1.98
|
%
|
2.17
|
%
|
2.03
|
%
|
2.15
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio(3)
|
51.80
|
%
|
56.76
|
%
|
57.50
|
%
|
56.70
|
%
|
Asset Quality
|
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
|
0.08
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.08
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
|
0.08
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.08
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
Other real estate owned
|
$
|
1,580
|
$
|
1,207
|
$
|
1,580
|
$
|
1,207
|
Non-performing assets
|
$
|
2,822
|
$
|
1,220
|
$
|
2,822
|
$
|
1,220
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans
|
1.10
|
%
|
0.94
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|
0.94
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)
|
1.27
|
%
|
0.94
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
0.94
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
|
5.08
|
7.68
|
5.08
|
7.68
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,798
|
$
|
721
|
Net charge-offs to average gross loans (annualized)
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.20
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
Net charge-offs to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
Troubled debt restructurings (total)
|
Performing in accordance with modified terms
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,488
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,488
|
Not performing in accordance with modified terms
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
13.39
|
%
|
13.60
|
%
|
13.39
|
%
|
13.60
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.27
|
%
|
12.77
|
%
|
12.27
|
%
|
12.77
|
%
|
Leverage ratio
|
10.19
|
%
|
12.52
|
%
|
10.19
|
%
|
12.52
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
12.27
|
%
|
12.77
|
%
|
12.27
|
%
|
12.77
|
%
|
Other information
|
Closing stock price
|
$
|
12.24
|
$
|
21.05
|
$
|
12.24
|
$
|
21.05
|
Equity / assets
|
10.63
|
%
|
10.79
|
%
|
10.63
|
%
|
10.79
|
%
|
Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)
|
11.89
|
%
|
10.79
|
%
|
11.89
|
%
|
10.79
|
%
|
Average equity / average assets
|
9.61
|
%
|
11.01
|
%
|
9.86
|
%
|
11.01
|
%
|
Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)
|
10.82
|
%
|
11.01
|
%
|
10.62
|
%
|
11.01
|
%
|
Number of full time equivalent employees
|
123
|
118
|
123
|
118
|
# Full service branch offices
|
7
|
6
|
7
|
6
|
(1)
|
Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2020 are preliminary
|
(2)
|
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
|
(3)
|
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
|
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
5,172
|
$
|
3,709
|
$
|
8,008
|
$
|
10,387
|
Tax expense (benefit)
|
1,299
|
1,049
|
1,793
|
2,612
|
Provision for loan losses
|
635
|
185
|
6,560
|
1,260
|
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
7,106
|
$
|
4,943
|
$
|
16,361
|
$
|
14,259
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact
|
Loans held for investment (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,301,699
|
$
|
1,001,979
|
$
|
1,301,699
|
$
|
1,001,979
|
Less: PPP loans
|
173,075
|
—
|
173,075
|
—
|
Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,128,624
|
$
|
1,001,979
|
$
|
1,128,624
|
$
|
1,001,979
|
Average loans held for investment (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,292,566
|
$
|
996,777
|
$
|
1,188,565
|
$
|
970,708
|
Less: Average PPP loans
|
172,659
|
—
|
102,891
|
—
|
Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,119,907
|
$
|
996,777
|
$
|
1,085,674
|
970,708
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net interest margin adjustment
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
11,886
|
$
|
9,996
|
$
|
32,912
|
$
|
29,229
|
Less: PPP fees recognized
|
644
|
—
|
1,235
|
—
|
Less: PPP interest income earned
|
432
|
—
|
772
|
—
|
Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)
|
10,810
|
9,996
|
30,905
|
29,229
|
Average interest earning assets (GAAP)
|
1,474,718
|
1,150,015
|
1,385,286
|
1,113,788
|
Less: average PPP loans
|
172,659
|
—
|
102,891
|
—
|
Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|
1,302,059
|
1,150,015
|
1,282,395
|
1,113,788
|
Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|
3.32
|
%
|
3.48
|
%
|
3.21
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Total asset adjustment
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,630,188
|
$
|
1,233,595
|
$
|
1,630,188
|
$
|
1,233,595
|
Less: PPP loans
|
173,075
|
—
|
173,075
|
—
|
Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
1,457,113
|
1,233,595
|
1,457,113
|
1,233,595
|
Total equity (GAAP)
|
173,261
|
133,217
|
173,261
|
133,217
|
Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
11.89
|
%
|
10.80
|
%
|
11.89
|
%
|
10.80
|
%
|
Average asset adjustment
|
Average assets (GAAP)
|
1,540,383
|
1,193,539
|
1,450,654
|
1,155,671
|
Less: average PPP loans
|
172,659
|
—
|
102,891
|
—
|
Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans
|
1,367,724
|
1,193,539
|
1,347,763
|
1,155,671
|
Total average equity (GAAP)
|
148,043
|
131,358
|
143,074
|
127,240
|
Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-
|
10.82
|
%
|
11.01
|
%
|
10.62
|
%
|
11.01
|
%
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Return on Average Assets, adjusted
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
5,172
|
$
|
3,709
|
$
|
8,008
|
$
|
10,387
|
Less: PPP fees recognized
|
644
|
—
|
1,235
|
—
|
Less: PPP interest income
|
432
|
—
|
772
|
—
|
Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)
|
4,096
|
3,709
|
6,001
|
10,387
|
Average total assets
|
1,540,383
|
1,193,539
|
1,450,654
|
1,155,671
|
Less: average PPP loans
|
172,659
|
—
|
102,891
|
—
|
Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|
1,367,724
|
1,193,539
|
1,347,763
|
1,155,671
|
Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
0.59
|
%
|
1.20
|
%
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted
|
Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)
|
$
|
2,822
|
$
|
1,207
|
$
|
2,822
|
$
|
1,207
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
1,630,675
|
1,234,276
|
1,630,675
|
1,234,276
|
Less: PPP loans
|
173,075
|
—
|
173,075
|
—
|
Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
1,457,600
|
1,234,276
|
1,457,600
|
1,234,276
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Allowance for loan losses, adjusted
|
Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)
|
$
|
14,346
|
$
|
9,370
|
$
|
14,346
|
$
|
9,370
|
Total gross loans (GAAP)
|
1,301,699
|
1,001,979
|
1,301,699
|
1,001,979
|
Less: PPP loans
|
173,075
|
—
|
173,075
|
—
|
Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
1,128,624
|
1,001,979
|
1,128,624
|
1,001,979
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|
1.27
|
%
|
0.94
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
0.94
|
%
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted
|
Total net charge-offs (GAAP)
|
$
|
20
|
—
|
$
|
1,798
|
$
|
721
|
Total average gross loans (GAAP)
|
1,284,024
|
995,972
|
1,186,289
|
970,913
|
Less: average PPP loans
|
172,659
|
—
|
102,891
|
—
|
Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
1,111,365
|
995,972
|
1,083,398
|
970,913
|
Net charge-offs to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized)
|
0.01
|
%
|
N/A
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.