MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings

The Company collected $5.8 million from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), with $1.2 million realized during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Total assets were $1.6 billion and net loans were $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2020, which included $173.1 million in loans related to the PPP. Asset quality remains strong with non-performing assets representing only 0.17% of total assets as of September 30, 2020.

Non-interest-bearing deposits were $416.6 million, representing 29.4% of total deposits as of September 30, 2020. Total deposits as of September 30, 2020 were $1.4 billion, and core deposits represent 75% of total deposits.

Starting from a position of strong asset quality, the Company completed a "worst-case" assessment of the loan portfolio assuming unforeseen liquidity issues caused by the pandemic-induced recession. As a result of the assessment, the Company made a special $4.5 million provision to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) in addition to the normal $1.1 million provision as of June 30, 2020, which took earnings negative for the quarter. The September 30, 2020 ALLL also reflects a strengthened provision, currently at 1.27% of total loans (net of PPP loans). Capital levels remain strong.

Pandemic Recession

At the onset of the pandemic, the Company structured two payment deferral programs aimed at preserving borrower liquidity. The first program was offered to all commercial borrowers, no questions asked, on March 24th - at a time where little was known about the state of the pandemic. The Bank assisted 195 borrowers by deferring two months of principal and interest payments. This represented 22.5% of the total loan portfolio dollars outstanding.

The second program started on May 4, 2020 as a negotiated solution and a maximum deferment of 12-months of principal and interest (consistent with the Federal Reserve Board's, Main Street Lending program). Borrowers agreed to enact restrictive covenants aimed to preserve liquidity in order to participate.

Of the 42 borrowers (7.4% of net loans) that participated in the second program, 16 remain in deferred status (3.3% of net loans) as of September 30, 2020.

The Bank's hotel portfolio was initially a significant concern, as the hospitality industry was hit particularly hard by the recession. However, the portfolio is faring well, with average occupancy data for the hotels approximating 50% during August, up significantly from March and April. Only 5 of the 14 operating hotels in the portfolio remain in payment deferral status. Refer to the chart entitled Outstanding Loan Deferments below for additional information.

Outstanding Loan Deferments Loan Type Number of Months Deferred Total

Deferred Number of

Borrowers 1 2 3 4

(000's)

Residential mortgages $2,165





$2,165 1 Owner-occupied commercial real estate $441 $1,747

$235 $2,423 3 Investor-owned commercial real estate $4,518 $26,924 $7,040

$38,482 8 - Hotels

22,600 7,040

29,640 5 - Office 993 4,324



5,317 2 - Other 3,525





3,525 1 Commercial & industrial $606

$3,000

$3,606 3 Consumer $64





$64 1 Total $7,794 $28,671 $10,040 $235 $46,740 16

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment solutions for financial technology companies and has nationally known market leaders on-staff ready to create a perfect solution for their needs.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO

(703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands, except share data)





September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



March 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



September 30,

2019

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 102,480



$ 55,273



$ 62,098



$ 53,376



$ 52,580

Federal funds sold



25,074





21,081





10,677





11,468





19,432

Total cash and cash equivalents



127,554





76,354





72,775





64,844





72,012

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



118,844





91,823





102,191





92,791





88,198

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value



23,114





23,843





23,878





23,914





24,410

Restricted equity securities, at cost



4,616





5,041





5,041





6,157





4,882

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $14,346, $13,731, $9,898, $9,584, and $9,370, respectively



1,279,899





1,259,012





1,059,628





1,030,425





992,609

Premises and equipment, net



14,474





14,416





14,666





14,153





14,109

Other real estate owned, net



1,580





1,175





1,207





1,207





1,207

Accrued interest and other receivables



8,579





7,458





4,809





5,420





5,373

Bank owned life insurance



25,157





24,959





24,761





24,562





19,381

Other assets



26,371





24,786





20,786





13,885





11,414

Total Assets

$ 1,630,188



$ 1,528,867



$ 1,329,742



$ 1,277,358



$ 1,233,595

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 416,648



$ 388,104



$ 240,979



$ 252,707



$ 218,087

Interest bearing DDA deposits



72,807





18,266





16,846





53,707





54,438

Savings and NOW deposits



69,015





65,876





60,454





63,015





63,746

Money market deposits



348,146





332,246





265,443





141,337





125,716

Time deposits



510,429





537,840





559,489





560,857





601,896

Total deposits



1,417,045





1,342,332





1,143,211





1,071,623





1,063,883

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



—





10,000





10,000





40,000





10,000

Subordinated debt



14,827





14,819





14,812





14,805





14,798

Other liabilities



25,055





21,546





21,424





13,896





11,697

Total Liabilities



1,456,927





1,388,697





1,189,447





1,140,324





1,100,378

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock, $1 par value - 2,000,000 shares authorized







































Non-cumulative perpetual, 28,750 shares issued and outstanding



27,527





—





—





—





—

Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 8,277,837 shares at September 30, 2020 including 162,917 unvested shares, 8,263,941 shares at June

30, 2020 including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,231 shares at

March 31, 2020 including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,259 shares

at December 31, 2019 including 160,961 unvested shares, 8,260,259 shares at September 30, 2019 including 160,961 unvested shares.



32,460





32,433





32,418





32,397





32,397

Capital surplus



75,217





74,850





74,482





75,117





74,860

Retained earnings



37,105





31,933





32,567





29,097





25,535

Accumulated other comprehensive income



952





954





828





423





425

Total Stockholders' Equity



173,261





140,170





140,295





137,034





133,217

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,630,188



$ 1,528,867



$ 1,329,742



$ 1,277,358



$ 1,233,595



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



March 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



September 30,

2019

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 43,702



$ 40,985



$ 15,083



$ 14,399



$ 14,220



$ 14,223



$ 14,192

Interest on investment securities



1,488





1,668





491





496





501





534





497

Interest on federal funds sold



416





1,132





12





9





395





271





412

Total interest income



45,606





43,785





15,586





14,904





15,116





15,028





15,101

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



209





803





56





36





117





195





275

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



169





218





55





50





64





71





71

Interest on money market deposits



1,742





1,889





490





474





778





489





539

Interest on time deposits



9,740





10,466





2,841





3,333





3,566





3,730





3,900

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



107





457





13





44





50





92





76

Interest on subordinated debt



727





723





245





241





241





244





244

Total interest expense



12,694





14,556





3,700





4,178





4,816





4,821





5,105

Net interest income



32,912





29,229





11,886





10,726





10,300





10,207





9,996

Provision for loan losses



6,560





1,260





635





5,575





350





358





185

Net interest income after provision

for loan losses



26,352





27,969





11,251





5,151





9,950





9,849





9,811

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



1,407





1,208





487





433





487





460





392

Bank owned life insurance income



596





317





199





198





199





181





106

Loan swap fee income



2,677





878





1,851





423





403





111





407

Net gain on available-for-sale securities



—





5





—





—





—





—





—

Net gains on sale of loans



33





566





33





—





—





—





303

Other fee income



877





730





288





264





325





407





228

Total other income



5,590





3,704





2,858





1,318





1,414





1,158





1,436

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



13,191





11,597





4,495





4,263





4,433





4,179





3,890

Furniture and equipment expenses



1,528





1,271





574





500





454





457





451

Advertising and marketing



713





531





266





191





256





375





235

Occupancy expenses



910





644





332





311





267





221





214

Outside services



696





694





215





205





276





169





306

Administrative expenses



508





533





167





177





164





198





190

Other operating expenses



4,595





3,404





1,589





1,713





1,293





1,104





1,203

Total other expenses



22,141





18,674





7,638





7,360





7,143





6,703





6,489

Income before income tax (benefit)



9,801





12,999





6,471





(891)





4,221





4,304





4,758

Income tax expense (benefit)



1,793





2,612





1,299





(257)





751





742





1,049

Net income (loss) available to common

shareholders

$ 8,008



$ 10,387



$ 5,172



$ (634)



$ 3,470



$ 3,562



$ 3,709

Net income (loss) per common share,

basic and diluted

$ 0.97



$ 1.26



$ 0.63



$ (0.08)



$ 0.42



$ 0.43



$ 0.45

Weighted average number of common

shares, basic and diluted



8,274,419





8,248,284





8,272,570





8,263,370





8,287,317





8,260,259





8,251,672



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





September 30, 2020



June 30, 2020



September 30, 2019



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3 Mos



Last 12 Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 325,516





25.0 %

$ 284,843





22.2 %

$ 207,441





20.7 %



14.3 %



56.9 % Residential real estate loans



157,518





12.1 %



169,924





13.3 %



162,801





16.2 %



-7.3 %



-3.2 % Commercial real estate loans



505,201





38.8 %



497,279





38.8 %



434,735





43.3 %



1.6 %



16.2 % Commercial industrial loans - Other



88,884





6.8 %



96,640





7.5 %



115,902





11.5 %



-8.0 %



-23.3 % Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans



173,075





13.3 %



171,650





13.5 %



—





0.0 %



0.8 %



100.0 % Consumer loans



51,505





4.0 %



60,166





4.7 %



83,013





8.3 %



-14.4 %



-38.0 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,301,699





100.0 %

$ 1,280,502





100.0 %

$ 1,003,892





100.0 %



1.7 %



29.7 % Less: Allowance for loan losses



(14,346)













(13,731)













(9,370)

























Net deferred loan fees



(7,454)













(7,759)













(1,913)

























Net Loans

$ 1,279,899











$ 1,259,012











$ 992,609

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$ 416,648





29.4 %

$ 388,104





28.9 %

$ 218,087





20.5 %



7.4 %



91.0 % Interest-bearing demand deposits:































































Demand deposits



72,807





5.1 %



18,266





1.4 %



54,438





5.1 %



298.6 %



33.7 % Savings and NOW deposits



69,015





4.9 %



65,876





4.9 %



63,746





6.0 %



4.8 %



8.3 % Money market accounts



348,146





24.6 %



332,246





24.8 %



125,716





11.8 %



4.8 %



176.9 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



211,800





14.9 %



213,051





15.9 %



239,719





22.4 %



-0.6 %



-11.6 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



298,629





24.1 %



324,789





24.1 %



362,177





34.2 %



-8.1 %



-17.5 % Total Deposits

$ 1,417,045





100.0 %

$ 1,342,332





100.0 %

$ 1,063,883





100.0 %



5.6 %



33.2 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





0.0 %



10,000





40.3 %



10,000





40.3 %



-100.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt



14,827





100.0 %



14,819





59.7 %



14,798





59.7 %



0.1 %



0.2 % Total Borrowings

$ 14,827





100.0 %

$ 24,819





100.0 %

$ 24,798





100.0 %



-40.3 %



-40.2 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,431,872











$ 1,367,151











$ 1,088,681













4.7 %



31.5 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,066,236





74.5 %

$ 939,474





68.7 %

$ 655,631





60.2 %



13.5 %



62.6 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



350,809





24.5 %



402,858





29.5 %



408,252





37.5 %



-12.9 %



-14.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





0.0 %



10,000





0.7 %



10,000





0.9 %



-100.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt (3)



14,827





1.0 %



14,819





1.1 %



14,798





1.4 %



0.1 %



0.2 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,431,872





100.0 %

$ 1,367,151





100.0 %

$ 1,088,681





100.0 %



4.7 %



31.5 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended September 30, 2020



For the three months ended September 30, 2019





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)(3)

$ 1,292,566



$ 15,083





4.67 %

$ 996,777



$ 14,192





5.70 % Investment securities



73,486





491





2.67 %



71,182





497





2.79 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



108,666





12





0.04 %



82,056





412





2.01 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,474,718



$ 15,586





4.23 %

$ 1,150,015



$ 15,101





5.25 % Other assets



65,665





















43,524

















Total assets

$ 1,540,383



















$ 1,193,539

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 26,469



$ 56





0.85 %

$ 58,510



$ 275





1.88 % Money market deposit accounts



332,750





490





0.59 %



117,717





539





1.83 % Savings and NOW deposits



62,066





55





0.35 %



62,975





71





0.45 % Time deposits



522,995





2,841





2.17 %



587,537





3,900





2.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 944,280



$ 3,442





1.46 %

$ 826,739



$ 4,785





2.32 % Federal funds and repos purchased



—





—





—





—





—





—

Subordinated debt



14,823





245





6.61 %



14,795





244





6.60 % FHLB borrowings



4,511





13





1.15 %



11,522





76





2.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 963,614



$ 3,700





1.54 %

$ 853,056



$ 5,105





2.39 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



428,726





















209,125

















Total liabilities

$ 1,392,340



















$ 1,062,181

















Stockholders' Equity



148,043





















131,358

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,540,383



















$ 1,193,539

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.69 %



















2.86 % Net Interest Income









$ 11,886



















$ 9,996









Net Interest Margin



















3.22 %



















3.48 % Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)



















3.32 %



















3.48 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Includes average PPP balances of $172.7 million and related interest income of approximately $432,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the nine months ended September 30, 2020



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)(3)

$ 1,188,565



$ 43,702





4.90 %

$ 970,708



$ 40,985





5.63 % Investment securities



73,504





1,488





2.70 %



71,069





1,668





3.13 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



123,217





416





0.45 %



72,011





1,132





2.10 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,385,286



$ 45,606





4.39 %

$ 1,113,788



$ 43,785





5.24 % Other assets



65,368





















41,883

















Total assets

$ 1,450,654



















$ 1,155,671

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 25,847



$ 209





1.08 %

$ 57,517



$ 803





1.86 % Money market deposit accounts



288,836





1,742





0.80 %



128,122





1,889





1.97 % Savings and NOW deposits



64,513





169





0.35 %



61,418





218





0.47 % Time deposits



543,531





9,740





2.39 %



535,083





10,466





2.61 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 922,727



$ 11,860





1.71 %

$ 782,140



$ 13,376





2.28 % Federal funds and repos purchased



—





—





0.00 %



46





—





0.00 % Subordinated debt



14,816





727





6.54 %



14,788





723





6.52 % FHLB borrowings



8,266





107





1.73 %



23,114





457





2.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 945,809



$ 12,694





1.79 %

$ 820,088



$ 14,556





2.37 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



361,771





















208,328

















Total liabilities

$ 1,307,580



















$ 1,028,416

















Stockholders' Equity



143,074





















127,255

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,450,654



















$ 1,155,671

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.60 %



















2.87 % Net Interest Income









$ 32,912



















$ 29,229









Net Interest Margin



















3.17 %



















3.50 % Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)



















3.21 %



















3.50 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Includes average PPP balances of $102.9 million and related interest income of approximately $772,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2020



2019

2020



2019

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding





























Earnings (losses) per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.63



$ 0.45

$ 0.97



$ 1.26

Book value per common share

$ 17.63



$ 16.13

$ 17.63



$ 16.13

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



8,272,570





8,251,672



8,274,419





8,248,284

Common shares outstanding at end of period



8,277,837





8,260,259



8,277,837





8,260,259

Performance Ratios





























Return on average assets (annualized)



1.34 %



1.24 %

0.74 %



1.20 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)



1.20 %



1.24 %

0.59 %



1.20 % Return on average equity (annualized)



13.97 %



11.29 %

7.46 %



10.88 % Yield on earning assets (annualized)



4.23 %



5.25 %

4.39 %



5.24 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



1.54 %



2.39 %

1.79 %



2.37 % Net interest spread



2.69 %



2.86 %

2.60 %



2.87 % Net interest margin (annualized)



3.22 %



3.48 %

3.17 %



3.50 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)



3.32 %



3.48 %

3.21 %



3.50 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.74 %



0.48 %

0.51 %



0.43 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



1.98 %



2.17 %

2.03 %



2.15 % Efficiency ratio(3)



51.80 %



56.76 %

57.50 %



56.70 % Asset Quality





























Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.08 %



0.01 %

0.08 %



0.01 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.08 %



0.00 %

0.08 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.10 %



0.00 %

0.10 %



0.00 % Other real estate owned

$ 1,580



$ 1,207

$ 1,580



$ 1,207

Non-performing assets

$ 2,822



$ 1,220

$ 2,822



$ 1,220

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.17 %



0.10 %

0.17 %



0.10 % Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)



0.19 %



0.10 %

0.19 %



0.10 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



1.10 %



0.94 %

1.10 %



0.94 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)



1.27 %



0.94 %

1.27 %



0.94 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



5.08





7.68



5.08





7.68

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 20



$ —

$ 1,798



$ 721

Net charge-offs to average gross loans (annualized)



0.01 %



0.00 %

0.20 %



0.10 % Net charge-offs to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)



0.01 %



0.00 %

0.22 %



0.10 % Troubled debt restructurings (total)





























Performing in accordance with modified terms

$ —



$ 1,488

$ —



$ 1,488

Not performing in accordance with modified terms

$ —



$ —

$ —



$ —

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)





























Total risk-based capital ratio



13.39 %



13.60 %

13.39 %



13.60 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



12.27 %



12.77 %

12.27 %



12.77 % Leverage ratio



10.19 %



12.52 %

10.19 %



12.52 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



12.27 %



12.77 %

12.27 %



12.77 % Other information





























Closing stock price

$ 12.24



$ 21.05

$ 12.24



$ 21.05

Equity / assets



10.63 %



10.79 %

10.63 %



10.79 % Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)



11.89 %



10.79 %

11.89 %



10.79 % Average equity / average assets



9.61 %



11.01 %

9.86 %



11.01 % Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)



10.82 %



11.01 %

10.62 %



11.01 % Number of full time equivalent employees



123





118



123





118

# Full service branch offices



7





6



7





6







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2020 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands)





For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2020





2019





2020





2019

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings































Net income (GAAP)

$ 5,172



$ 3,709



$ 8,008



$ 10,387

Tax expense (benefit)



1,299





1,049





1,793





2,612

Provision for loan losses



635





185





6,560





1,260

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 7,106



$ 4,943



$ 16,361



$ 14,259







For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2020





2019





2020





2019

Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact































Loans held for investment (GAAP)

$ 1,301,699



$ 1,001,979



$ 1,301,699



$ 1,001,979

Less: PPP loans



173,075





—





173,075





—

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 1,128,624



$ 1,001,979



$ 1,128,624



$ 1,001,979



































Average loans held for investment (GAAP)

$ 1,292,566



$ 996,777



$ 1,188,565



$ 970,708

Less: Average PPP loans



172,659





—





102,891





—

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 1,119,907



$ 996,777



$ 1,085,674





970,708







For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2020





2019





2020





2019

Net interest margin adjustment































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 11,886



$ 9,996



$ 32,912



$ 29,229

Less: PPP fees recognized



644





—





1,235





—

Less: PPP interest income earned



432





—





772





—

Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)



10,810





9,996





30,905





29,229



































Average interest earning assets (GAAP)



1,474,718





1,150,015





1,385,286





1,113,788

Less: average PPP loans



172,659





—





102,891





—

Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1,302,059





1,150,015





1,282,395





1,113,788

Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



3.32 %



3.48 %



3.21 %



3.50 %





For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2020





2019





2020





2019

Total asset adjustment































Total assets (GAAP)

$ 1,630,188



$ 1,233,595



$ 1,630,188



$ 1,233,595

Less: PPP loans



173,075





—





173,075





—

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,457,113





1,233,595





1,457,113





1,233,595

Total equity (GAAP)



173,261





133,217





173,261





133,217

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



11.89 %



10.80 %



11.89 %



10.80 %

































Average asset adjustment































Average assets (GAAP)



1,540,383





1,193,539





1,450,654





1,155,671

Less: average PPP loans



172,659





—





102,891





—

Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans



1,367,724





1,193,539





1,347,763





1,155,671

Total average equity (GAAP)



148,043





131,358





143,074





127,240

Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-

GAAP)



10.82 %



11.01 %



10.62 %



11.01 %





For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2020





2019





2020





2019

Return on Average Assets, adjusted































Net income (GAAP)

$ 5,172



$ 3,709



$ 8,008



$ 10,387

Less: PPP fees recognized



644





—





1,235





—

Less: PPP interest income



432





—





772





—

Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)



4,096





3,709





6,001





10,387

Average total assets



1,540,383





1,193,539





1,450,654





1,155,671

Less: average PPP loans



172,659





—





102,891





—

Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1,367,724





1,193,539





1,347,763





1,155,671

Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1.20 %



1.24 %



0.59 %



1.20 %





For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2020





2019





2020





2019

Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted































Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$ 2,822



$ 1,207



$ 2,822



$ 1,207

Total assets (GAAP)



1,630,675





1,234,276





1,630,675





1,234,276

Less: PPP loans



173,075





—





173,075





—

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,457,600





1,234,276





1,457,600





1,234,276

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-

GAAP)



0.19 %



0.10 %



0.19 %



0.10 %





































For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2020





2019





2020





2019

Allowance for loan losses, adjusted































Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$ 14,346



$ 9,370



$ 14,346



$ 9,370

Total gross loans (GAAP)



1,301,699





1,001,979





1,301,699





1,001,979

Less: PPP loans



173,075





—





173,075





—

Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,128,624





1,001,979





1,128,624





1,001,979

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1.27 %



0.94 %



1.27 %



0.94 %





































For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,







2020





2019





2020





2019

Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted































Total net charge-offs (GAAP)

$ 20





—



$ 1,798



$ 721

Total average gross loans (GAAP)



1,284,024





995,972





1,186,289





970,913

Less: average PPP loans



172,659





—





102,891





—

Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,111,365





995,972





1,083,398





970,913

Net charge-offs to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized)

(non-GAAP)



0.01 %

N/A





0.22 %



0.10 %

