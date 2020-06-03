MainStreet Bank Makes Donation to Establish Regional Charitable Fund

The current pandemic has increased the need for charitable giving. State and county funds are stretched, and many service organizations have been unable to raise funds by traditional ways.

"We are a community Bank and establishing this Charitable Fund for our community is very meaningful for us." said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "The Dulles Chamber is a significant asset serving our Northern Virginia communities, and with Kerrie Wilson of Cornerstones leading the Chamber's Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, I am confident that donations will get to people who truly need a helping hand."

Terra Site Constructors joined with MainStreet Bank on this project because of their long history and commitment to the communities they helped build. Terra's construction and engineering expertise has helped shape the Washington, DC area and solidify an already strong commitment to the communities they serve.

"I am proud to partner with the Chamber and MainStreet Bank to raise funds for much-needed resources for our community members who are struggling during these challenging times. As a minority and a Muslim, I have a unique perspective of the disproportionate impact this virus has had on minorities and less fortunate populations. I feel blessed that we have been able to continue serving our clients and keep our staff employed and safe during this period of uncertainty and mass unemployment. My heart goes out to all who are struggling to meet the basic needs of their families." said Babur Mian, President and CEO of Terra Site Constructors, LLC.

The Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with America's Charities established the Dulles Regional Charitable Fund as a result of the seed donations provided by MainStreet Bank and Terra Site Constructors, LLC. This fund is reviewed, verified, and operated by America's Charities, a 501(c)3 nonprofit with 40 years of proven charitable funds management expertise.

"The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is affecting us all and especially putting a burden on our region's non-profits." Said John Boylan, President & CEO of the Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce. "We are experiencing a spike in the need for food banks, diapers and housing. With limits on volunteers and donors, it's critical we ask the business community for support. The state and county funds are stretched and will not cover the need. And the need is increasing."

MainStreet Bank is a $1.5 billion community bank headquartered in Fairfax Virginia with seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon and Washington, DC to serve the Metropolitan area.

Contact: Brian Baker

(703) 375-1358

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.