MainStreet Bank Payments Group Receives Accreditation

The Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) credential is the gold standard in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) certifications and is recognized internationally by financial institutions, governments and regulators as a serious commitment to protecting the financial system against money laundering. The CAMS program drives a culture of compliance from the top down by building highly skilled teams staffed with subject matter expertise.

Ms. Garrison said, "The CAMS-AUDIT certification provides a strong foundation to build an effective and risk-based payments program. As we continue to grow our payments franchise, I know that we will be well positioned to ensure a compliant and risk-appropriate program, which is critical to ensure long term sustainability and scalability."

The payments sector is extremely significant in the United States and payment-oriented businesses generally require a banking partnership for their solutions. Many of those businesses have had false starts working with financial institutions that were ill-prepared to process their business for the long-term.

"MainStreet Bank has been working since 2017 to create a full-service infrastructure for payment solutions." said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "The payments industry requires enhanced due diligence and risk management; and our commitment to continuing education is critical to our ongoing success."

MainStreet Bank is a growing $1.2 billion community bank headquartered in Fairfax, VA. The Bank offers Payment Service Solutions to third-party payment and money service businesses, including:

Check cashers and dealers in foreign exchange,

Third party payment processors and Independent Sales Organizations (ISO),

Agents or Authorized Delegates of a licensed third-party payment or money service business,

Money transmitters and stored value providers, and

Money transmitters who require a bank as a stand-in for money transmitter licenses.

