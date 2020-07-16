Maintaining the Teacher Pipeline During a Public Health Crisis and Beyond

The Danielson Group and Mursion joined forces to support teacher preparation programs and school leaders in preparing teachers to lead engaging, student-focused learning experiences with confidence. The Mursion platform allows participants to try skills in a virtual reality simulation, to reflect on the experience in real time, and to apply learning to try the scenario again to bring about new outcomes. The FFT Clusters provide a common language to focus on strengths and a continuum of teaching skills. Together, Mursion and The Danielson Group encourage professional inquiry and continual learning.

The FFT Clusters are an outgrowth of the research-based tool, the Framework for Teaching (FFT) developed by Charlotte Danielson more than two decades ago. Six Clusters support teacher growth and student learning: clarity and accuracy, learning environment, classroom management, intellectual engagement, successful learning, and professionalism. Jim Furman, Executive Director of the Danielson Group underscores the "importance of providing rich opportunities to learn and practice to teacher candidates as they prepare to engage in one of our most essential collective tasks." Teachers "enter the profession with empathy, intellectual curiosity, motivation, and a sense of justice, and we want to help support them on their journey to success."

An April 2020 survey on the coronavirus pandemic by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE) revealed that field placements have been discontinued for at least some of their students. "The gold standard for preparing teachers remains to be face-to-face, in classroom experience. While the public health crisis has taken that opportunity away, pre-service teachers don't have to be unmoored and alone," said Dr. Carrie Straub, Executive Director of Educational Programs and Research at Mursion. "A live Danielson coach combined with our virtual reality (VR) human-in-the-loop approach to experiential learning is a powerful training tool that is anchored in field-tested simulations and evidenced-based strategies that gives novice teachers a safe place to make mistakes and puts them on a path to mastery."

To see a live showcase of the Danielson Coaching Circles within a Mursion classroom simulation, join us Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 1pm Eastern for an Education Roundtable. Reserve your virtual seat here .

About The Danielson Group

The Danielson Group is a non-profit organization dedicated to the pursuit of great teaching. Leveraging the widely adopted and research-validated framework for Teaching, they work to ensure that students and educators everywhere experience safe and inclusive learning environments that promote joyful inquiry, efficacy, intellectual rigor, and reflection. Learn more at danielsongroup.org .

About Mursion

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive virtual reality (VR) training for essential skills in the workplace. By using trained professionals who orchestrate the interactions between learners and avatar-based characters, Mursion simulations achieve the realism needed to deliver measurable, high-impact results. Applicable to any situation requiring high stakes interpersonal skills, the approach has demonstrated impact in areas such as leadership development, sales enablement, customer service, and diversity and inclusion, across industries. Authentic interactions simultaneously engage the emotional and cognitive faculties for learning that truly transforms the learner. Mursion works with over 70 academic institutions and counts among its corporate clients some of the world's most recognizable brands. Learn more at mursion.com .

SOURCE Mursion

Related Links

http://www.mursion.com

