Maintech Strengthens Storage Support and Managed Services Capabilities

CRANFORD, N.J., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintech, Incorporated, a leader in providing Enterprise-wide IT Infrastructure Managed Services and Data Center Support and Management, today announces that it has substantially expanded its capabilities in providing Storage Support Managed Services globally with the successful transition and integration of all customer and partner accounts of TUSA, Inc.

With this integration, Maintech has (i) expanded its geographic presence across the United States with the addition of new offices, (ii) strengthened its core Storage Support team with the addition of highly-skilled Systems Engineers who currently provide Tiers I-II, on-site and remote monitoring support, and (iii) grown its capabilities to provide viable options to its global customers on additional storage system platforms.

"Fully integrating customer and partner accounts to Maintech has been approached with great care and planning," stated Frank D'Alessio, President at Maintech. "Maintech's heritage is over 45 years of best in class IT service and support, and job one is maintaining expert and attentive delivery of our solution set and our customer expectations," D'Alessio stated.

Maintech is known for its world-wide data center support and enterprise-wide infrastructure managed services competencies, providing expert server-storage-network support in the US & 48 countries, as well as IT Infrastructure Managed Services solutions to some of the most respected customer brands. Maintech was named as a "Pure Play" Third Party Support Maintainer in Gartner Group recent report - a Market Guide for Data Center Maintenance. https://www.gartner.com/doc/3778884?ref=SiteSearch&sthkw=tenneson&fnl=search&srcId=1

"Maintech is expanding its multi-vendor Storage Support Services to strengthen its services portfolio with existing customers, while former TUSA contracts now transitioned will be able to take advantage of Maintech Infrastructure Managed Services, Data Center Managed Services, as well as Cloud, and Project Services that they didn't have viable solution options for previously," stated D'Alessio.

As enterprise level customers look for expert professional service solutions with global coverage to simplify their support infrastructures, and perhaps get longer life from End of Service Life products, Maintech is positioned to help them succeed.

About Maintech

Maintech, Incorporated is a global IT Infrastructure Managed Services and Data Center Support Services Company providing flexible multivendor solutions in the US & 48 countries. Maintech is relied upon for full managed services delivery, as well as for onsite service and support on 30 OEM brands of server, storage and network products. Maintech customers include many in the global Fortune 500 who operate in many industry verticals. For more information, visit us on the web at: www.Maintech.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/maintech/, and on twitter @Maintech1, or by calling 800-426-TECH.

Contact: Maintech Marketing – Stan Novak 201-739-4346 or Email at 206296@email4pr.com

SOURCE Maintech Inc.

