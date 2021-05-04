Maire Tecnimont Group and AVEVA Strategically Partner To Take Industrial Digital Transformation To The Next Level

- Maire Tecnimont's Unique Expertise in Process Engineering and Maintenance Services combine with AVEVA's competencies as A Digital Transformation Leader to Address Customer's Industrial Challenges

MILAN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maire Tecnimont Group, a leader in the global natural resource processing industry, through its subsidiary Tecnimont, its main Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, to create new digital predictive and prescriptive maintenance services that drive enhanced business outcomes.

This partnership will extend usage of AVEVA's Asset Performance Management (APM) solutions across the Maire Tecnimont Group, globally, enhancing plant operability and lowering maintenance costs. This will in turn deliver increased information availability empowering better, more informed decision-making, and ultimately improving overall business performance. As part of the agreement, the two companies will work together over a twelve-month period on a defined number of customer projects to promote the application of predictive maintenance technology for critical plant assets.

"Digital transformation is one of the technology drivers most needed to give our industry a much-needed boost. This MoU with AVEVA aligns seamlessly with Maire Tecnimont's strategy for digital transformation: it complements our value proposition which focuses on NextPlant, our new digital services and solutions portfolio that has been designed to fully meet customer's needs, while simultaneously improving our operational model through the creation of digital enablers," commented Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO, Maire Tecnimont Group.

"AVEVA's Asset Performance Management suite is well positioned to advance industrial operations of the future. By enabling companies to predict failures before they occur, we are helping to reduce unplanned downtime as well as drive efficiency and safety throughout plant operations. We are excited about the partnership with Maire Tecnimont and look forward to supporting our joint customers in overcoming today's industrial challenges by leveraging human experience with artificial intelligence," commented Kim Custeau, Vice President, Asset Performance Management, AVEVA.

As an EPC contractor and global leader in the transformation of natural resources, Maire Tecnimont will leverage its unique process, automation, and maintenance competencies to supply plant owners with perfectly customized digital products and solutions that are tailor-made for their maintenance needs. The combination of Maire Tecnimont's proven market experience and AVEVA's leadership as an industrial technology provider will deliver improved analytics which in turn will help to reduce inefficiencies, optimize operations, and improve our customer's profitability. With this MoU, Maire Tecnimont Group has reached a new milestone in its digital transformation journey, with the activation of a new technology-enabled value stream which is a crucial part of its roadmap. To achieve its drive to become the 'contractor of the future', Maire Tecnimont is enhancing overall value for plant owners through a suite of advanced digital products and services geared towards EPC customers.

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an industrial group which leads the global natural resource conversion market (downstream oil & gas plant engineering, with technological and execution expertise). Its subsidiary NextChem operates in the field of green chemistry and technologies in support of the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in approx. 45 countries, though approx. 50 operative companies and about 9,000 people. For more information please see: www.mairetecnimont.com.

Group Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.