Mairin C. Rooney Joins SVB Leerink to Further Strengthen Biopharma Franchise

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today that Mairin C. Rooney has joined the firm's Biopharma investment banking franchise to bolster its offerings in life sciences and healthcare.

Ms. Rooney joins SVB Leerink as a Senior Managing Director reporting to Global Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking, Dr. Dan Dubin. She will be based in the New York office.

"Mairin is a strong addition to the senior SVB Leerink team and broadens our leadership in the biopharma and life sciences sectors," Dr. Dubin stated. "The breadth of her relationships, industry insights, and impressive experience heading biotechnology coverage initiatives will enable our team to better serve the needs of new and existing clients. Ms. Rooney's hire is the most recent example of SVB Leerink's continued commitment to expand and evolve our platform in order to offer the best capabilities to our clients through the addition of top talent and industry leading expertise."

Ms. Rooney brings over a decade of healthcare investment banking experience and joins SVB Leerink from Goldman Sachs where she served as Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking group focused on biopharma and biotech clients. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Ms. Rooney was a biopharma investment banker with Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo. She also held previous healthcare-focused roles in academic, government and not-for-profit settings. Ms. Rooney holds a BS in Biochemical Engineering from the College of Engineering at the University of California, Davis and MBAs from the Walter A. Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia Business School at Columbia University.

"These unprecedented times have brought the importance of biotech innovation into sharp relief. More than ever, management teams and boards should be able to rely on a trusted partner for strategic advice and capital formation, thus allowing management teams to focus their pursuits on bringing life changing therapies to patients," Ms. Rooney said. "SVB Leerink is committed to long term client partnerships and has an incredible treasure trove of resources and insights to bring to bear. I'm thrilled to be joining a firm with such tremendous momentum driven by an initiative of investment in client capabilities and guided by tightly held values prioritizing the importance of relationships and client needs."

SVB Leerink's biopharma team integrates the considerable expertise of its professionals with its deep knowledge resources, such as its affiliate SVB Leerink MEDACorp, to provide insights on science, drug development strategy, medical treatment paradigms, commercialization and payor dynamics, and transaction structuring that drive uniquely actionable advice on the assessment of business opportunities.

To learn more, visit: https://www.svbleerink.com/

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com. SIVB-L

