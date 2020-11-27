Maison Perrier-Jouët commissions design studio mischer'traxler to create a sensory experience, Curiosity Cloud, illuminating the relationship between man and nature at Design Miami/ 2020

For Design Miami/ 2020, Maison Perrier-Jouët is revisiting its collaboration with the Austrian design practice mischer'traxler, founded by Katharina Mischer and Thomas Traxler. Curiosity Cloud is a reflection on the relationship between man and nature, the influence of human activity on the natural world, and the importance of biodiversity. The mindful theme is in keeping with Maison Perrier-Jouët's values; the champagne house has a 200-year heritage of evolving in symbiosis with nature, which includes an ambitious new programme to promote sustainable viticulture and reduce its own environmental impact.

The Curiosity Cloud chandelier is composed of 22 mouth-blown glass bulbs of three different sizes, specially created by the renowned Viennese glassware company Lobmeyr. Each contains a painstakingly hand-crafted replica of an insect common in the United States, speaking to the America(s) theme of Design Miami/ 2020. However, among the native insects are also a number of invasive species, illustrating changes to nature and biodiversity that have been brought about by human activities such as global travel and transportation.

From a distance, the insects within the piece are quiet and still. Just one or two seem to come to life, their vessels emitting a soft, glowing light. As the intrigued spectator is drawn towards them, more insects start to move, swirling around inside their glass bulbs, their fluttering wings creating a subtle soundscape. The use of technology, combined with traditional craft techniques, allows the interactive installation to draw the viewer in, triggering surprise, intrigue and discussion.

Curiosity Cloud's focus on insects that reveal an unexpected beauty is inspired by a key motif in Art Nouveau; the movement which is at the core of Maison Perrier-Jouët. mischer'traxler are particularly fascinated by the fact that each element in nature, however small or apparently insignificant, has a reason and a purpose.

With this new phase in their collaboration, mischer'traxler and Maison Perrier-Jouët have created a moment of re-enchantment that opens up the possibility of a truly meaningful and transformative experience.

Curiosity Cloud will be shown at Design Miami/ from November 27 to December 6, 2020.

