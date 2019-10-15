Maison Shanghai 2019: In Touch with Good Design and Home Furnishing

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Shanghai, organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd., concluded its 2019 edition on 12 September. Compared with 2018, the show welcomed 46,000 visitors of 1.4% growth. More buyers from the concurrent Furniture China chose to develop their potential business at Maison Shanghai now. Curated as a global furnishing trade platform, Maison Shanghai introduced around 550 brands to visitors from various business identities of furniture manufacturers, product/interior designers, architectures, and many of consumers. Along with Furniture China and Furniture Manufacturing & Supply China (FMC), the mega events also achieved exciting results of exhibit range and digital reach.

Positioned as "A Design-driven Trade Show for Home Décor, Lighting and Lifestyle", Maison Shanghai's main product categories involved a wider range as lighting, decorative painting, carpet & rug, fragrance, flora, home textile, tableware, art crafts or cultural creativity and lifestyle products. Well-known brands included VDOOR, CHAO ZHUO, Perisan Time, LEONARDO, Qayyum Exports, SENQI, Peomecho, CALEX, Anttia&Hakaniemi, YUSO, TAIYU, PAISLEY HOME, Space Aesthetics, and Artemis House. To help the market build effective connection with quality resources, the show was curated with several themed areas and a newly released award:

1. 175 designers and design brands, including Ziinlife, FONE, MUMO, Shi Xia, Prise, TELLS STUDIO, Camino, and ATMOSFERA were put on show at Design of Designers (DOD) to showcase original Chinese design of the new generation, and further maximize the exposure of new local designs to the global markets. Meanwhile, Maison Shanghai Design Week (MSDW), reaches out to around 50 museums and design stores in Shanghai, posing the urban design gesture to all visitors.

2. Three featured events – History and Future, Home Plus, and Color of Furniture – together connected visitors with innovative design solutions for living spaces as for Chinese design. Chasing back to the Bauhaus style, the prototypes of contemporary design creativity, such a particular area opened up to showcase the achievements and trends of furniture/furnishing market in terms of the Chinese contemporary design. Besides, the new work of Peter & Charlotte Fiell: Contemporary Chinese Furniture Design – A New Wave of Creativity was a good reference to read about Chinese furniture design.

3. The "JINCHI PRIZE" aimed at helping visitors discover new special projects and elites in interior design. Invited consultants and judges, with 30 industry premiers, together gave honour to interior design works of 100, pioneer designers of 10, and industrial design works of 30. The prize was committed to producing a broad and diverse platform that stimulates creativity, promotes cross-design and innovative thinking so as to boost value of new design in China.

Maison Shanghai also developed its online business on both information efficiency and diversity. The new version of Maison Business School brought up 6 forums concentrating on over 20 topics onsite. In coordination with INTERNI, WGSN, REARD, and industrial authorities, Maison Business School invited industrial scholars to give lectures of interior design, consumer behaviour insight, and online retailing technologies. Besides, 53 courses lecturing the latest trends of interior design are already put online and could be sourced from WeChat now.

One other newly released digital products – JJGLE EZBUY – focused on fast and efficient online B2B experience for global buyers to source from high standard exhibitors at Furniture China. The number of registered members has touched 60,000 by the end of the four-day exhibition, and it also showed a growth of daily inquiries that has reached over 3,600 since its first release in April 2019.

Next edition:

Maison Shanghai 2020, SWEECC Pudong (Shanghai), 8-11 September 2020

Furniture China 2020, SNIEC Pudong (Shanghai), 8-12 September 2020

SOURCE Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd.