Maison Shanghai 2019 Online Pre-registration is Now Open!

Hosting over 570 high quality exhibiting companies and over 200 designer brands covering the entire industry from interior design solutions to finished home decor and lifestyle products within 70,000sqm exhibition space, Maison Shanghai provides a one-stop sourcing experience for distributors, retailers, interior designers seeking to learn the latest trend as well as to discover a full range of affordable lighting, painting, carpet, home decor and accessories, designer brands and lifestyle products in Asia.

The pre-registration system for Maison Shanghai 2019 has officially launched from today until the deadline by 6:00pm (UTC+8), 7 September 2019.

Visitors planning to attend the fair are offered 4-day and 2-day badge for choice accordingly to their personal schedule and preference by registering at http://ms.jjgle.com/en/newonlinesystem.

Notice:

On 8 September, visitor pre-registration is open on WeChat only.

The Badge for Maison Shanghai 2019 permits the access to all sectors. With the admission badge of Maison Shanghai 2019, visitors can also attend the concurrent event - Furniture China 2019 (at SNIEC) free of charge.

During 9 -12 September, admission badges are available to purchase onsite of the exhibition venue and also on WeChat and the APP.

According to the latest hall layout, Maison Shanghai 2019 will not only continue to bring excellent home decorations in Hall 1 & Hall 2 "Maison Essential" but also trendy design works by young designers in an upgraded "Maison Block" situated in Hall 3. Moreover, Home Plus will expand to cover the entire Hall 4 presenting modern designs with thematic zones like "Creation of Creators" and "REDesign of China Traditional Furniture" in a new look. Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Centre (SWEECC), No. 850 Bochen Road, Pudong, Shanghai.

FOLLOW US

Facebook: @maisonshanghaishow | Instagram: maisonshanghai.lifestyle

Media contact:

Matthew Gong

+86-21-3339-2142

matthew.gong@ubmsinoexpo.com

SOURCE Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo Int’l Exhibition Co., Ltd.