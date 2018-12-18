Maison Vivienne New York Announces Power Lunch Menu

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Vivienne New York, an elegantly modern Manhattan-based flagship restaurant, located at 116 East 60th Street on the Upper East Side announces its new power lunch menu for those whose work is defined by a big-deal business lunch. Offered daily Monday – Friday from 11:30 – 3:00 p.m., lunch specials change daily and emphasize French Provencal influences with a modern take on classic South of France cuisine.

Nothing says power lunch at Maison Vivienne New York more than a Tomahawk Steak ($140 for dinner, lunch special $99) or an order of Cote de Bouef ($31 dinner, $29 lunch special), or opt to order the delicious Dover Sole (MP). In addition, while discussing the details of your business deals, the sophisticated menu celebrates the season with an absolutely wonderful Branzino ($29 lunch special), pistachio crusted Lamb Chops ($37 lunch special) or try the Lamb Burger ($23 lunch price) which is just on the right side of spicy. A classic Tuna Nicoise is great for those who desire a lighter fare ($19 lunch price), or Burata with Cherry Tomatoes and Prosciutto, ($17). Cauliflower soup or a hearty Chicken soup is a perfect remedy for the chill outside with lunch special pricing starting at $14.

"New York City has always been defined by career success and consummating important business transactions over a midday meal. We recognize the importance of the power lunch as key to all business relationships," said Allan Basaran, General Manager and Partner, Maison Vivienne New York. "We are thrilled to offer diners a lunch spot that will allow them an opportunity to enjoy craft cocktails, a curated wine list and a delicious menu in our gorgeous townhouse atmosphere."

In addition to Maison Vivienne New York's favorite power lunch offerings, the bustling central bar is a welcome spot to hammer out business logistics over creative cocktails. Served with an energetic vibe, celebrate the latest deal with a "White peach Bellini Maison Vivienne," or with the aptly named "The Deal Closer" which is a gin based drink enhanced with English Cucumber, fresh mint, horny Goatweed Elixir, Madagascar Vanilla, lime essence or "The Maison Vivienne," a whiskey cocktail infused with lavender elixir, lime, Bourbon Whisky, and egg white.

Maison Vivienne New York is open for lunch and dinner on Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am– 3:30 p.m. Please go to www.opentable.com or www.maisonvivi.com to book a reservation.

About Maison Vivienne

Maison Vivienne New York is an elegantly modern dining destination located at 116 East 60th in Manhattan. Maison Vivienne has a second location in Southampton, NY, located on Main Street and it is steps away from the town's luxury shopping area, restaurants, bars and the world famous Cooper Beach is just minutes away. Maison Vivienne South Hampton is housed in a 17th century Dutch Colonial building that accommodates nine rooms with two suites, a spacious dining room with cathedral ceilings, two fireplaces and a bar. Please go to www.maisonvivi.com for additional information.

