Maize Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Increasing Demand for Maize as Animal Feed |17000+ Technavio Reports

Maize Market - Scope of the report

The maize market covers the following areas:

Maize Market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global maize market growth is the increasing demand for maize as animal feed. In developing countries such as India, due to the population growth and the rising incomes of consumers, the consumption of meat and poultry has increased. The country is heavily dependent on maize as it constitutes around 50%-60% of the input required for broiler feed and 25%-35% of the input required for layer feed. Around 24 million metric tons of maize are consumed in India, out of which 13.5 million metric tons are used as poultry feed. In addition, in India, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce Industry (FCCI) has launched the maize mission 2022 to promote and increase the production of maize in the country. Thus, the increasing global demand for meat and poultry and the growing population of livestock will boost the demand for maize-based animal feed during the forecast period.

However, the key challenges to the global maize market growth is the logistics and distribution challenges. The producers of maize and maize byproducts face transportation challenges such as the need to pay taxes at multiple checkpoints and the poor condition of roads, which can negatively affect the efficiency of freight distribution. Furthermore, the lack of collection points and the lack of adequate storage and warehouse facilities can negatively affect inventory management. In addition, there are various intermediaries in the market, including wholesalers, commission agents, and retailers. These middlemen focus on avoiding any decline in revenues, which can result from gaps in inventory. There can be instances when a vendor is unable to supply a sufficient amount of maize. Thus, in order to maintain their order fulfillment rate, these middlemen can approach multiple vendors of maize. These logistics and distribution challenges can negatively impact the growth of the global maize market during the forecast period.

Maize Market - Segmentation Analysis

The Maize Market is segmented by End-user (Industrial, Retail, and Foodservice) and Geography (North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The maize market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as business expansion and product innovation to compete in the market.

Alianz Global Groups Pty Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Associated British Foods plc

Balaji Exim

Bayer AG

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

CGB Enterprises Inc.

COFCO Corp.

Exotic Exim

Fazaz Global Concepts LLC

Gombella Integrated Services Ltd.

Greenfield Global Inc.

Groupe Limagrain Holding

Ingredion Inc.

Ista International General Trading LLC

Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

Maeddy Impex Pvt. Ltd.

Roquette Freres SA

Tate and Lyle Plc

Tereos Group

Maize Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 41.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.2 Performing market contribution North America at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alianz Global Groups Pty Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods plc, Balaji Exim, Bayer AG, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., CGB Enterprises Inc., COFCO Corp., Exotic Exim, Fazaz Global Concepts LLC, Gombella Integrated Services Ltd., Greenfield Global Inc., Groupe Limagrain Holding, Ingredion Inc., Ista International General Trading LLC, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Maeddy Impex Pvt. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Tereos Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Food service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Food service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Food service - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food service - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Ukraine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Ukraine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 93: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Associated British Foods plc

Exhibit 98: Associated British Foods plc - Overview



Exhibit 99: Associated British Foods plc - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Associated British Foods plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Associated British Foods plc - Segment focus

10.5 Bayer AG

Exhibit 102: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 103: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 105: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.6 Bunge Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Bunge Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Bunge Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Bunge Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Bunge Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Bunge Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 112: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 CGB Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 116: CGB Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: CGB Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: CGB Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Greenfield Global Inc.

Exhibit 119: Greenfield Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Greenfield Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Greenfield Global Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Greenfield Global Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Groupe Limagrain Holding

Exhibit 123: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Overview



Exhibit 124: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Segment focus

10.11 Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

Exhibit 127: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Segment focus

10.12 Tate and Lyle Plc

Exhibit 131: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview



Exhibit 132: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key news



Exhibit 134: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio