Maize Oil Market Size to Grow by USD 1.88 Bn at a CAGR of 7.67%|Edible segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

This market research report extensively covers Maize Oil Market by the following:

Type - Edible and Non-edible

The edible segment's maize oil market share will expand significantly. Because of the increased usage of maize oil for cooking, the category is expected to grow at a high rate.

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth. Maize oil's main markets in North America are the United States and Canada . The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in Europe . Consumers in nations such as the United States , Mexico , and Canada choose maize oil for cooking because of its high vitamin E and polyunsaturated fat content. Over the forecast period, this will help the maize oil market in North America grow.

Maize Oil Market Dynamics



Market Driver



The use of maize oil in cosmetics and personal care products is one of the primary drivers driving the worldwide maize oil industry's growth. Maize oil is abundant in nutrients and is known for its skin and hair benefits, as it may effectively nourish, moisturise, and strengthen hair. Maize oil has the capacity to mend damaged cell membranes because it contains more than 80% unsaturated fatty acids, such as linoleic acid (Omega 6) and oleic acid (Omega 9). The light texture and high linoleic acid content of the oil make it great for keeping the skin hydrated and smooth.

Market Trend



One of the significant maize oil market trends that is likely to favourably impact the industry in the forecast period is increased use in biofuel production. The generation of biodiesel from maize oil is aided by rising global energy demand and the depletion of non-renewable fossil fuels. Biodiesel, which is made from vegetable oils like maize oil, is a green fuel. Maize oil is quickly becoming one of the most popular biodiesel feedstocks. The manufacture of biodiesel from maize oil is expected to be driven by the continually increasing need for sustainable energy.

Market Challenge

The availability of substitute edible oils is one of the major obstacles to the worldwide maize oil industry's expansion. Sunflower oil and peanut oil are commonly consumed in APAC nations such as India and China due to their health benefits. Olive oil is commonly used in cooking in South American countries. In 2021, soybean oil was the most widely eaten edible oil in the United States. During the projected period, the rising adoption of alternatives is likely to pose a threat to the worldwide maize oil market's growth.

Maize Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.67% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.32 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co., ACH Food Companies Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashwin Vanaspati Industries Pvt. Ltd., Associated British Foods plc, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Elburg Global, Grainotch Industries Ltd., Greenfield Global Inc., Gulab Oils, Gustav Heess Oleochemical Products GmbH, MDECA, MWC Oil, NutriAsia Inc., Saporito Foods Inc., SBH Group, Shree Uday Oil and Foods Industries, The Savola Group, and United Wisconsin Grain Producers LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Maize Oil Market Segmentation

Type

Edible



Non-edible

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Maize Oil Market Vendor



The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co.

ACH Food Companies Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ashwin Vanaspati Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Associated British Foods plc

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Elburg Global

Grainotch Industries Ltd.

Greenfield Global Inc.

Gulab Oils

Gustav Heess Oleochemical Products GmbH

MDECA

MWC Oil

NutriAsia Inc.

Saporito Foods Inc.

SBH Group

Shree Uday Oil and Foods Industries

The Savola Group

United Wisconsin Grain Producers LLC

Product Insights and News

Advocuae.com - The company offers maize oil that contains polyunsaturated fatty acids and low saturated fat levels as it also is known for lowering cholesterol.

- The company offers maize oil that contains polyunsaturated fatty acids and low saturated fat levels as it also is known for lowering cholesterol. Adm.com - The company offers maize oil that is ideal for salad dressings, snack food frying, nutritional beverages and bottling, and brings specific functional benefits.

- The company offers maize oil that is ideal for salad dressings, snack food frying, nutritional beverages and bottling, and brings specific functional benefits. Abf.co.uk - The company offers maize oil that is rich in linoleic acids and other Polyunsaturated fatty acids as with many food and nutrients, the body needs everything in moderation.

