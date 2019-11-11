Majadahonda, One of the Best Places to Live in the World

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Newspapers often show idyllic places to live, and the town of Majadahonda in Madrid (Spain) is one of them," says Elena Babé, sales manager of Madrid Sotheby's International Realty in Spain. Climate, security, landscape, leisure, culture, income per capita and public health are criteria to know which is the best place. Also, a good house in a quiet neighborhood, with international schools, a great leisure offer and a healthy life are criteria too. There are very few places where we find all these premises together and Majadahonda gets an outstanding mark in all of them. See more in Pinterest.

Madrid Sotheby's International Realty

Majadahonda is located in the best area of Madrid, surrounded by a magnificent forest, welcomes in beautiful villas families of upper-middle class. It has British colleges and prestigious universities (64% of the population have university degrees). Spain is a sunny and friendly country that has one of the best health systems in the world. Majadahonda is perfect for those who wish to live in an exclusive mansion and not feel isolated, as they can access large supermarkets or park their cars and walk its safe streets to shop in small shops or dine in its restaurants, usually with a great culinary offer. See more here.

Majadahonda has been built as a small town of leisure 10 minutes by car from the metropolis Madrid. It features golf courses, cinemas, restaurants, malls, urban cycling circuits, football and rugby fields, gymnasiums, indoor Olympic pools, an ice skating center and bowling alleys. There is a prestigious tennis and paddle club, and even a Music Auditorium. In the forest there is an important center for the recovery of eagles, and also paths for hiking or taking pets for walks.

According to Elena Babé, in Majadahonda there are magnificent luxury houses within this exclusive locality, and our agency offers the best aimed at a select client looking for luxury, nature with the concept of living in eternal holidays. Here is an example of these houses.

Media Contact:

Eduardo Gómez de Diego

Email: media@andromedical.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Pinterest

Facebook

SOURCE Madrid Sotheby's International Realty

Related Links

https://www.madrid-sothebysrealty.com/en/madrid-sothebys-international-realty

