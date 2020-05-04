Majeed Foundation Donates 1,000,000 Meals to Feeding Tampa Bay

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Majeed Foundation announced they are donating one million meals to Feeding Tampa Bay during the current COVID-19 crisis.

The Tampa Bay area has seen a massive increase in the need for food as Coronavirus impacts the region, including the 10 counties Feeding Tampa Bay services daily. Majeed Foundation's contribution will not only help those who Feeding Tampa Bay serves daily, but it will help relieve those at risk, specifically:

Children who are out of school and will have no access to school meals or after-school meals.

Seniors and others who are at greatest risk and cannot reach food.

Families who are experiencing lower wages who would not normally have needed our services.

"The impact of this pandemic continues to reach new heights, creating a record-breaking level of need," said Thomas Mantz, President & CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay. "Thanks to the Majeed Foundation, families who are experiencing food insecurity for the first time and individuals who are worried about how they will get through this will have the comfort of a meal on their table and feeling of support from their community."

"This is a time when we need to give back to our community. There are people who need food now, including some who have never been in need before this pandemic. If we do not help during this difficult time, when will we give!" said the Majeed Foundation Founder, Kamal Majeed, Ph.D

The Majeed Foundation's donation of one million meals to feed those in need in the Tampa Bay region is one of several initiatives it has taken on to help the community.

The Majeed Foundation is committed to making the world a better place by doing Good for All. www.majeedfoundation.org

