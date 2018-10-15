Majestic Electronics Signs Up Parker Poland to Distribute Majestic 12 Volt LED TVs

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Electronics established their United Kingdom office just over a year ago and has been expanding the European market by signing up some of the best Marine distributors. Meridian Projekt is up and running for Croatia with a fully stocked warehouse of Majestic Marine TVs and other products. The latest powerhouse distributor is Parker Poland who has been established for over 25 years and has excellent position in Poland by representing some of the largest marine brands.

Parker Poland is a manufacturer of durable Parker Ribs hybrid boats, whilst also being a leading importer and distributor of engines and boat accessories in Poland. They have an experienced dealer network consisting of more than 50 specialized dealers, of which almost half have service workshops for servicing and installations.

"Having worked with Parker for many years I know how well they are able to promote new technologies within the Polish marine market. We are very excited to be working with a professional and passionate distributor," says Matthew Forbes CEO of Majestic Electronics Europe.

Majestic Electronics dominates the 12 Volt Marine TV solutions for the Pacific and North American Markets by providing some of the world's largest boat building brands such as Regal Boats, Rinker Boats, Four Winns, Monterey Boats, Hydrasport and many others. One of the reasons so many boat builders make Majestic 12V TV's their top choice is the ability to purchase one model which works locally and internationally due to it being the only TV in the world with global TV Tuners which allows the TVs to work in over 150 different countries. Adding to this the Majestic TV's are packed with features not found in any other 12 Volt LED TV brand such as Large voltage ranges so the TV can operate from 9V through to 27V DC, whilst being supported globally with a 3 Year Warranty by a company that has over 18 years engineering experience in the marine industry.

Majestic Electronics will be at METS Amsterdam in Nov on Stand - 01.553 showcasing the range of new products and signing up New Distributors.

Media contact:

Matthew Forbes

Majestic Electronics

0207 193 1919

http://majesticelectronics.eu

SOURCE Majestic Electronics

Related Links

http://majesticelectronics.us

