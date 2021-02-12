Majestic Steel Announces New Website Launch

CLEVELAND, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel USA, Inc. ("Majestic"), a leading steel service center, announced today the launch of its new website.

The reimagined majesticsteel.com showcases the breadth and depth of Majestic's resources. With a shift to digital becoming more of a reality for the steel industry, redefining the site as a dynamic business tool was necessary for growth and innovation.

"Our goal for the project was to create a hub for our company. Whether it's someone who wants to see real-time market data, read fact-based research, make steel product inquiries, or join one of our teams, we're proud to call this site the new face of Majestic," says Kate Mitchell, Majestic's Chief Marketing Officer.

"What we're launching today captures the pride we have in both the products and the industries we serve. It is our stake in the ground to showcase the way Majestic continues to reimagine what it means to work in steel," added Majestic CEO and President Todd Leebow.

Majestic's new website will be updated on a regular basis with company news, new product offerings, market intelligence, and job opportunities. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new site and learn more at https://www.majesticsteel.com .

About Majestic Steel USA

Majestic Steel USA, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a privately held and family owned distributor and processor of flat-rolled steel. Majestic serves its customers in manufacturing, construction, and distribution from its network of locations throughout North America. Majestic is a leader in the domestic steel industry with a vision of innovation. Majestic believes steel is critical to American industry and the economy, and continues to supply quality products and the best customer experience.

For more information on Majestic, visit www.majesticsteel.com .

