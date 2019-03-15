Major Academic Medical Center Selects Pharmacy Technicians University For New In-House Technician Training Program

STOCKTON, Calif., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC® Healthcare (Therapeutic Research Center or TRC), a leading provider of medication advisory and learning solutions and the author of Pharmacist's Letter, announced today that Duke University Health System (DUHS) has selected Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU) as the online learning platform and standard curriculum for its recently created in-house Pharmacy Technology Training Program. PTU is a one-of-a-kind online training program for pharmacy technicians available in 200 hospitals and used in some of the largest retail pharmacies in the U.S.

DUHS brought its pharmacy technician training in-house in early 2018 to address the growing need for hospital-qualified technicians.

"We evaluated several curricula and online program options for our new Pharmacy Technology Training Program," said Paul W. Bush, PharmD, MBA, FASHP, BCPS, Chief Pharmacy Officer for Duke University Hospital. "When we consider the ease of access and the learning styles of our students, an online, digital program is an effective tool to help us meet the growing need for highly qualified technicians in our health system."

DUHS licenses the Pharmacy Technicians University National Standards Advanced-Level Training Program, a 600-hour program specifically designed for ASHP/ACPE-accreditation that meets both state-wide and national hospital technician training requirements. The National Standards Advanced-Level program offers the most extensive and robust interactive courseware and training videos for medication e-learning and technician training available, and includes experiential training, online didactic training, and simulation training. In addition, PTU is also available in lightweight training packaging to fit organization and state-specific needs, as:

PTU 101 – an online-only didactic program

– an online-only didactic program PTU National Standards Entry-Level Training Program – a 400-hour program designed to support the new ASHP/ACPE standard for entry-level technician training.

"TRC is proud to partner with Duke University Heath System to develop, train, and prepare well-rounded and skilled pharmacy technicians using the technician training resources available in Pharmacy Technicians University," said Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer of TRC Healthcare. "This partnership supports our commitment to advance the pharmacy profession by prioritizing the development of well-prepared and qualified pharmacy technicians."

PTU offers significant cost savings versus brick-and-mortar university and community or technical college programs, which often have less flexibility and limited course variety. TRC's high-quality, evidence-based content also yields an affordable option for multi-location and multi-person pharmacy teams, including regionally or nationally distributed teams that have distinct state regulatory compliance needs. PTU is one of the only online technician training programs that supports or exceeds the requirements for technician training in 50 states, including Washington D.C. ­

About TRC Healthcare (Therapeutic Research Center)

TRC is the leading provider of digital medication learning that updates, informs, and educates healthcare providers across the continuum of care. In addition to its highly regarded Pharmacist's Letter , Prescriber's Letter , Pharmacy Technician's Letter, Nurse's Letter and Natural Medicines online resources, TRC provides additional online solutions for hospital and community clinicians that expand on its trusted recommendations, such as drug comparison charts, patient education handouts, FAQs, and tutorials in its web-based products. In addition, TRC provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs, and keeps clinicians and administrators informed via its continuing education (CE) dashboard and CE Organizer. TRC provides the largest catalog of education and advisory services in the industry for pharmacy, delivering nearly 500 course options to help technicians and clinicians. TRC leads the way in the training of new pharmacy technicians with Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU) , the first online accredited, interactive training program of its kind. Nearly 500,000 healthcare professionals rely on TRC's advisory and education service to access concise, unbiased, timely information to improve medication use, prevent medication errors, and improve overall patient care, quality and outcomes.

