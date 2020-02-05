Major Airline Selects Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center Software

Bright Pattern, leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software for innovative enterprises, selected by US-based airline

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading airline and travel company known for innovative customer experience has recently selected Bright Pattern Contact Center software powered by AI for its omnichannel contact center platform . With nearly 40 years of experience in leisure travel, the company offers low-fare alternatives to other airlines with exceptional customer experience. The airline plans to innovate and digitally transform its customer service contact center, offering voice, email, chat, and social channels to traveling customers with the goal of meeting customers on the channel of their choice with seamless omnichannel conversations utilizing the Bright Pattern platform.

It is important for travel and hospitality organizations to create an effortless and personal customer experience at a rapid pace, 24/7/365 to meet customers' increasingly high expectations as they travel to their favorite getaways across the globe.

The travel and hospitality industry is fighting to retain and create loyal customers through advanced technology and self-service channels, including innovative chatbots. The ability to change flights in-app, book hotels in Facebook Messenger, and plan an entire trip over the channel of choice is becoming the future of the travel and hospitality customer experience. Bright Pattern provides the solutions to build brand loyalty through advanced omnichannel technology, proactive communications, AI- and bot-powered self-service, and an easy-to-use agent interface.

Bright Pattern Contact Center for Travel and Hospitality

Proactive Communications – Provide travel updates and notifications over text messages or in-app. Use AI to process payments across all channels. Automatically email customers with updated itineraries and continue the conversation while customers are at their travel destination.

– Provide travel updates and notifications over text messages or in-app. Use AI to process payments across all channels. Automatically email customers with updated itineraries and continue the conversation while customers are at their travel destination. Unified Agent Desktop – Consolidating customer data, communication tools, and easy-to-access information into a single desktop is critical in servicing your customers.

– Consolidating customer data, communication tools, and easy-to-access information into a single desktop is critical in servicing your customers. Self-Service and Chatbots – Provide effortless booking using self-service channels with easy escalation to a live agent. Extend self-service options to guests as they arrive at their destination and allow guests to check in, order room service, and more, over digital channels on the go.

– Provide effortless booking using self-service channels with easy escalation to a live agent. Extend self-service options to guests as they arrive at their destination and allow guests to check in, order room service, and more, over digital channels on the go. Omnichannel Quality Management - Implement AI monitoring for every interaction on every channel to gauge CSAT and sentiment by channel, customer type (e.g., Gold Customers) or journey type (e.g., International Travelers, US Travelers, Customer Bookings).

- Implement AI monitoring for every interaction on every channel to gauge CSAT and sentiment by channel, customer type (e.g., Gold Customers) or journey type (e.g., International Travelers, US Travelers, Customer Bookings). Messenger App Communications – Provide booking options via popular messenger apps, including Facebook Messenger, LINE, Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp, and WeChat.

– Provide booking options via popular messenger apps, including Facebook Messenger, LINE, Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp, and WeChat. CRM Integration – Increase agent productivity with integrated UI, click-to-call, screen pop, and activity history automatically saved with each ticket, courtesy of out-of-the-box integrations with top CRM providers, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Zendesk, Oracle Service Cloud, and ServiceNow.

"We are excited to provide our enterprise contact center platform to one of North America's fastest growing, innovative, and customer-centric airlines," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered contact center for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice , text, chat , email , video , messengers , and bots . Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel via its advanced omnichannel quality management suite with embedded AI. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

