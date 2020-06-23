Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV On Five Nashville Network-Affiliated Television Stations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five of Nashville's leading local network-affiliated television stations -- WTVF (CBS), WKRN-TV (ABC), WZTV (FOX), WUXP-TV (MyNet) and WNAB (CW) -- today became among the first in the nation to begin broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet, digital apps, and other web services, NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features currently in development, such as immersive audio and video (up to 4K), broadcasting to mobile devices, personalized viewing tools, and advanced emergency alerts that provide rich media rather than simple text messages. NEXTGEN TV also allows full integration with 5G and other broadband-delivered Internet content.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV, is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade ever. The Nashville launch is one of the first in the country for NEXTGEN TV and follows a decade of development of the new technology and a year of planning and preparation by the local stations. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning and coordinated efforts across the five stations.

The participating stations have cooperated to ensure that all existing programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether they receive their television service by antenna, or by cable or satellite. Antenna viewers should simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full service. Rescan instructions are available at: http://mytv30web.com. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

Mark Aitken, Senior Vice President of Advanced Technology for Sinclair Broadcast Group, owner of WZTV and WUXP-TV said, "Innovation in the arts is in the soul of Nashville. It's only appropriate then for us to usher in the latest revolution in broadcast technology. We are excited to bring the benefits of NEXTGEN TV to Music City and introduce our viewers to an extraordinary new TV experience."

"The rollout of NEXTGEN TV in Nashville represents another strong step forward in bringing a new and modern broadcasting experience to audiences across the country," said Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "Local television has long provided a platform to tell the stories that both inform and engage, and today we continue to see the pivotal role it plays in capturing the stories of a generation. With the technology enhancements of NEXTGEN TV, Nashville broadcasters will be able to continue serving families with even greater storytelling capabilities."

"Nexstar is pleased to continue building the momentum for NEXTGEN TV with this roll-out at WKRN-TV, our Nashville television station," said Brett Jenkins, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Nexstar. "This process becomes easier with each deployment we execute, and we are excited about the innovations ahead as we move toward significant viewer upgrades in the visual experience, interoperability with the internet, and the ability to better target advertising."

Dennis Breckey, Station Manager of WNAB/Nashville Broadcasting, LP said, "Nashville is a strong community with a history of meeting challenges head-on and embracing innovation. We are proud to be a part of that by providing this new technology to help Middle Tennessee stay informed, entertained and connected in more ways than ever before."

John Hane, President of BitPath, said, "The launch of five stations in Nashville today marks the largest ATSC 3.0 deployment BitPath's transition team has supported to date. WZTV, WUXP-TV and WKRN-TV will be charter participants when we launch BitPath's data broadcasting network and will bring new coverage and significant capacity depth. We look forward bringing exciting new wireless data broadcasting services to Nashville's businesses and citizens."

About WZTV and WUXP-TV - Sinclair

WZTV and WUXP-TV are leading Nashville television stations owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. WZTV is affiliated with the Fox Network, and WUXP-TV is affiliated with MyNetworkTV. Sinclair owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. For more information, please visit https://fox17.com, http://mytv30web.com/ and sbgi.net.

About The E.W. Scripps Company

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

About WKRN-TV – Nexstar

WKRN-TV is a leading Nashville television station owned and operated by Nexstar Broadcasting, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation's largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. WKRN-TV is affiliated with the ABC Network.

About WNAB – Nashville Broadcasting, LP

Nashville Broadcasting, LP has operated Nashville's WNAB since 1998, first as Nashville's premier WB Affiliate and now as the city's home for CW Network programming. It has served the Middle Tennessee community for over two decades with a variety of locally produced and syndicated entertainment and sports programming. For more information, please visit https://cw58.tv.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.