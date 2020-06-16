Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Three Pittsburgh Network-Affiliated Television Stations

PITTSBURGH, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three of Pittsburgh's leading local network-affiliated television stations - WPGH (FOX), WTAE (ABC) and WPNT (MyNet) -- today became among the first in the nation to begin broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet, digital apps, and other web services, NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features currently in development, such as immersive audio and video (up to 4K), broadcasting to mobile devices, personalized viewing tools, and advanced emergency alerts that provide rich media rather than simple text messages. NEXTGEN TV also allows full integration with 5G and other broadband-delivered Internet content.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV, is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade ever. The Pittsburgh launch is one of the first in the country for NEXTGEN TV and follows a decade of development of the new technology and a year of planning and preparation by the local stations. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning and coordinated efforts across the three stations.

The participating stations have cooperated to ensure that all existing programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether they receive their television service by antenna, or by cable or satellite. Antenna viewers should simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full service. Rescan instructions are available at: www.22thepoint.com. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

Kent Crawford, General Manager at WPGH Fox53 and WPNT 22 the Point said, "Broadcasting started here in Pittsburgh 100 years ago. It's only appropriate then for us to usher in the latest in broadcast innovation. We are excited to continue this legacy and introduce our viewers to an extraordinary new TV experience."

"Pittsburgh continues to re-invent itself and has welcomed well known innovators like Apple, Uber, Facebook and Google," said WTAE President & General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III. "At WTAE, we are excited to help write the next chapter in Pittsburgh's storied tradition of innovation by launching the next generation of broadcast television to our viewers throughout western Pennsylvania."

John Hane, President of BitPath, said, "BitPath is pleased to help WPGH, WTAE and WPNT take this important first step in bringing transformational new services to Pittsburgh and looks forward to bringing new exciting wireless data broadcasting services to the city's businesses and consumers."

About WPGH and WPNT

WPGH and WPNT are leading Pittsburgh television stations owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. WPGH is affiliated with the Fox Network, and WPNT is affiliated with MyNetworkTV. Sinclair owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. For more information, please visit wpgh53.com, 22thepoint.com and sbgi.net.

ABOUT WTAE CHANNEL 4

WTAE is a digital multi-media company providing news, weather, sports, information and entertainment content on WTAE Channel 4, WTAE.com, and Cozi TV. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is honored with prestigious broadcast journalism awards including the Peabody and Edward R. Murrow Award. Pittsburgh's Action Weather 4 is western Pennsylvania's most recognized weather forecast provider and is available on air, online, and on smart phones. WTAE Channel 4, the ABC station in Pittsburgh the nation's 23rd largest market, is owned by Hearst Television.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

