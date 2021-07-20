Major Cannabis Expo Comes to Oklahoma City

The Expo will take place at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on September 2-3, 2021 which will include 150+ exhibitors, 40+ speakers, panels, cooking with cannabis demos on the expo floor, a pre show Cannabis Business Crash Course presented by Cannacourse, and an After Party hosted by Peridot Night Market. The after party will be at the Farmers Public Market on Thursday September 2 nd , where there will be a DJ competition, dance groups, aerialists, live painters and other artists, food vendors, carnival games, competition for dispensaries and much more.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite or at the convention center during the event. https://luckyleafexpo.com/oklahoma-city

"If you want in-depth, quality knowledge that you can use about Medical Marijuana from seed to sale, our educational series along with our pre show crash course will teach you everything you need to know. " Mark Edwards, Marketing Lucky Leaf Expo.

"Come learn from the professionals leading the industry in genetics, grow operations, harvesting, farming equipment, processing, fertilization, lab testing, drying, legality issues, crop insurance and end product formulation. Educational sessions start with our pre show crash course on Wednesday followed by the Panels, speakers , and Expo floor on Thursday & Friday. Chad Sloan- Lucky Leaf Expo

At Lucky Leaf our passion for the industry propels us to bring you the best, most prolific event possible. We at Lucky Leaf have personally seen the positive impact that cannabis and hemp have made on people's lives. We've seen individuals' health and well being thrive. We've seen people discover business opportunities that weren't possible only a few years ago and witnessed the rising influence they have on local economies. Our company is a prime example.

Media credentials are available by visiting http://www.eventbrite.com/e/109696033790/?discount=okcpresspass21

To learn more about Lucky Leaf Expo or to schedule an interview with Chad Sloan please call 972-694-5553 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Lucky Leaf Expo website at www.luckyleafexpo.com

Contact: Chad Sloan

Phone: 9726945553

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Lucky Leaf Expo