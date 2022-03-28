Major development boost for destination Andermatt-Sedrun: Vail Resorts makes a sizeable CHF 149 million investment for a 55% stake in Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG

DUBAI, UAE, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest ski resort operator Vail Resorts, Inc. (Vail Resorts), headquartered in Colorado, USA, announced today that it is investing approximately CHF 149 million for a 55% stake in Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG. This marks Vail Resorts' first strategic decision to invest in, and operate, a ski resort in Europe. The full amount of the transaction will be reinvested and used for the further expansion of the destination. Andermatt Swiss Alps AG (ASA) will continue to hold approximately 40% of the shares in the company. Vail Resorts owns and operates 40 ski resorts in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Vail Resorts' CHF 149 million investment is comprised of two components: CHF 110 million investment into Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG for use in capital investments to enhance the guest experience on the mountain and CHF 39 million, which will be paid to ASA and fully reinvested into the real estate developments in the base area. ASA is reinvesting into the continued development of its core business in Andermatt and Sedrun of real estate, hotels, infrastructure, and expansion of Andermatt Reuss, and the CHF 110 million will be reinvested through Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG on the mountain, including lifts, snowmaking, gastronomy, leisure offerings, and infrastructure in the ski area.

Andermatt Swiss Alps AG has historically invested approximately CHF 1.3 billion into the development of the destination Andermatt, and over CHF 150 million through Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG to expand and modernise the SkiArena in Andermatt-Sedrun. Vail Resorts' investment into Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG will significantly accelerate the expansion of the SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun and the destination as a whole. The equity partnership between Vail Resorts and ASA is based on the shared vision of continuing to build and develop a world-class village and a world-class ski area.

"Vail Resorts is the ideal partner for our goal of developing Andermatt into The Prime Alpine Destination," said Samih Sawiris, majority owner of ASA. "With Vail Resorts' deep expertise in successful operations of integrated mountain destinations, the company's impressive marketing capabilities and destination guest reach, and the additional capital investment in the resort, Vail Resorts will provide a significant boost to the development of Andermatt-Sedrun."

Omar El Hamamsy, Chief Executive Officer of Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH), the other large shareholder of ASA, adds: "It is great to have Vail Resorts as a partner within our group of 14 destinations." ODH brings a long, successful track record of luxury developments across Europe and the Middle East, that when combined with the partnership and investment from Vail Resorts, will continue to bolster tourism to the destination.

"Entering the European ski market has been a long-term strategic priority for Vail Resorts. We are excited to be partnering with ASA and investing our capital and resources to support Andermatt-Sedrun's transformation into a premier destination resort," said Kirsten Lynch,

Chief Executive Officer of Vail Resorts. "We plan to rely heavily on and learn from our partners, community members and the Andermatt-Sedrun team as we gain experience and understanding of the resort, its guests, and operations. We are proud to add this incredible Swiss destination to our network of world-class resorts and to the Epic Pass as we expand access for our existing pass holders and look to create an even stronger offering for skiers and riders in Europe."

The companies' partnership goes beyond a shared commitment to elevating the guest experience. Both Vail Resorts and ASA value safety, sustainability, and contributing to the success of their local communities. Notably, both companies have existing individual commitments to protect and preserve the great outdoors: Vail Resorts through its Commitment to Zero (a zero net carbon and zero waste footprint across all resorts by 2030) and ASA through Andermatt Responsible, the company's campaign for sustainable, climate-friendly tourism in the Andermatt region with the target to zero CO 2 -emissions from operation by 2030.

A representative of Vail Resorts will assume the chair of the Board of Directors of Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG, and ASA will appoint the vice chair. Matters including future organisation, and others will be decided over the coming months. Winter operations for 2021/22 will continue as planned until May 1st. There will be no change for employees.

The deal team was led by Naguib S. Sawiris, a member of the ASA Board of Directors and Chairman-designate of the Board of Directors of Orascom Development Holding AG. The transaction is expected to close prior to the 2022/23 ski and ride season. Vail Resorts plans to include Andermatt-Sedrun on the 2022/23 Epic Pass and Epic Day Pass with All Resorts Access, subject to timing of closing.

Images for download:

Link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/agjss8bunfca7oi/AACLj9nRECe-RLC3HIC_b_gKa?dl=0

Media conference in Andermatt, The Chedi Andermatt Gotthard Saal:

Monday, 28th March at 10.30 a.m. CET

Or via Webcast. Link to join: https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/andermatt220328.html

The media conference can be followed in English or in German.

The following speakers will be present:

- Raphael Krucker, CEO Andermatt Swiss Alps, Chairman of the Board of Directors Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG

- Samih Sawiris, Chairman of the Board of Directors Andermatt Swiss Alps

- Michael Z. Barkin, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Vail Resorts Inc.

- Patricia A. Campbell, Strategic Advisor Mountain Division Vail Resorts Inc.

- Omar El Hamamsy, CEO Orascom Development Holding AG

Andermatt Swiss Alps AG – Welcome home.

Andermatt Swiss Alps AG, with registered office in Andermatt, plans, builds, and develops the year-round destination of Andermatt. In 2009 Andermatt Reuss came into being, with apartment buildings, hotels, and chalets. The Andermatt Swiss Alps Group also owns Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG with its cableways, the catering brand Mountain Food, the Swiss Snowsports School Andermatt, an 18-hole, par-72 championship golf course, and the Andermatt Concert Hall. With the hotels, the sports infrastructure, the wide range of events on offer, and the properties, Andermatt Swiss Alps is pursuing the vision of becoming The Prime Alpine Destination. In doing so, it is committed to an intact environment and a sustainable future that will enable coming generations to have an extraordinary home. During high season, the Andermatt Swiss Alps Group has more than 1,000 employees working at the locations in Altdorf, Andermatt and Sedrun.

www.andermatt-swissalps.ch / www.andermatt-facts.ch

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries currently operate 40 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Seven Springs, Hidden Valley, Laurel Mountain, Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the Rock Resorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com.

