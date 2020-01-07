Major Gathering of Book Lovers Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Women's Suffrage at the 53rd California International Antiquarian Book Fair

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 7 - 9, 2020, thousands of book lovers, booksellers, and scholars will converge in Southern California for the 53rd California International Antiquarian Book Fair, the nation's largest exhibition and sale of rare books. The 2020 Book Fair celebrates the 100th anniversary of Women's Suffrage with a special exhibit -- Votes for Women -- documenting women's effort to secure political equality. Materials will be on display from the special collection libraries of The Claremont Colleges, University of Southern California, California State University, Dominguez Hills and the Los Angeles Public Library.

The California International Antiquarian Book Fair celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Women's Suffrage. Pop-up shops from the world's foremost rare book dealers at the California International Antiquarian Book Fair.

Recognized as one of the world's pre-eminent exhibitions of antiquarian books, this eagerly anticipated bi-annual fair gives visitors the opportunity to see, learn about and purchase the finest in rare books, manuscripts, autographs, maps, fine prints, photographs and more.

Featuring more than 150 booksellers from the Antiquarian Booksellers' Association of America (ABAA) and International League of Antiquarian Booksellers (ILAB), the Book Fair presents volumes from six centuries of printing, as well as original manuscripts that predate Gutenberg. Books cover every imaginable area -- from the history of travel and exploration to early science and medicine to classic literature, modern first editions and children's and illustrated books. Prices range from just a few dollars to six figures.

"As we look ahead to the important role women will play in the 2020 election, it is particularly relevant to shine a light on the long struggle for women to secure the right to vote," said Jennifer Johnson, Book Fair Committee Chair. "Through the writings of leaders of the movement such as Susan B. Anthony, graphics and imagery designed to advance the cause, and archival news coverage from the Los Angeles Times, the Votes for Women exhibit paints a fascinating portrait of this revolutionary crusade for social change. For those who want to go home with a piece of women's history, many of the exhibiting booksellers will also be showcasing items with significance to women's suffrage and the ongoing fight for equal rights."

This weekend extravaganza of rare and beautiful books will also include a special tribute marking the 100th birthday of legendary author Ray Bradbury, panel discussions related to the Votes for Women exhibit, and seminars on various aspects of book collecting. Discovery Day on Sunday lets attendees present three items to experts for free evaluation. Designed with the budding collector in mind, Book Fair Finds is a program in which dealers spotlight collectibles priced at $100 or less.

The Book Fair takes place at the Pasadena Convention Center at 300 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA. Tickets on Friday, February 7 are $25 for three-day admission. Proceeds from Friday tickets benefit Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens. Tickets on Saturday or Sunday are $15 and permit return entry to fair. Book Fair tickets also offer a $5 discount into the Huntington Library during February 2020.

For more information, visit cabookfair.com or call (415) 919-9220. Connect with the Book Fair on social media @cabookfair.

