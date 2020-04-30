Major General Tim Byers Leading Jacobs' Federal & Environmental Solutions Business

DALLAS, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) is pleased to announce that Major General Tim Byers has been promoted to lead the company's Federal & Environmental Solutions (F&ES) business, including support to U.S. government agencies and commercial clients responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

F&ES is a global business delivering mission-driven buildings, infrastructure and environmental solutions to U.S. federal, public sector, private sector and defense contractors. Clients that Jacobs serves include all U.S. Department of Defense agencies and the Army Corps of Engineers; the intelligence community; and other civilian agencies such as the Federal Aviation Administration, General Services Administration, Department of Veteran Affairs, Department of the Interior, Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Environmental Protection Agency, National Science Foundation and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; and leading defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Newport News Shipbuilding and BAE Systems.

As senior vice president and general manager of F&ES, Byers brings to the role almost four decades of engineering and operations leadership. Major General Byers joined Jacobs four years ago to lead F&ES growth and sales after he retired from the U.S. Air Force as The Air Force Civil Engineer, having served 32 years, which culminated with his leadership of the 54,000-person engineering workforce. During this time, he managed an $18 billion worldwide facility, infrastructure and real estate portfolio.

"We're honored to have Tim on point working with our clients and leading our team of Federal & Environmental Solutions professionals in these dynamic and challenging times," said Jacobs President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada. "His depth of leadership experience and 'people first, mission always' ethos is key in helping the government and private sector deliver critical solutions that advance strategic initiatives and support operational and environmental excellence."

A purpose-driven leader, Byers believes in giving back. He is active in Jacobs' VETNET and ACE Employee Networks and serves on the Wounded Warrior Advisory Board, National NDIA Board, SAME Foundation Board and ACEC Water and Environmental Board. He has a master's degree in Engineering Management and a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. Byers is also past National President and Fellow of the Society of American Military Engineers and holds several distinguished leadership awards from the U.S. Air Force.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

