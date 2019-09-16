Major land auction: 12,200 acres of quality timber and recreational land to be offered at auction

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 12,200 acres of land in southeastern Ohio's Noble County will be offered at auction October 30, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company marketing the land and conducting the event.

The land, currently owned by CNX, includes mixed hardwoods, offered in 64 tracts, ranging in size from one acre to 562 acres.

"Quite a few of the tracts have areas of timber, meadows, creeks and ponds and would be excellent for hunting, hiking and other outdoor sports," said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company. The land is located approximately five miles east of I-77 in Caldwell, approximately 80 miles from both Columbus and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Landmark Forestry is assisting in evaluating the current merchantability and overall state of the timber on some of the heavily forested tracts.

Noble County's deer harvest averaged 1,204 bucks and 1,285 does from 2014 to 2016, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife.

The tracts will be offered individually, in combinations, or as an entirety, according to Schrader. "There will be a lot of opportunity for individual outdoorsmen or investors who seek recreational land. It's also possible that we could have someone seeking much or all of the land as a long term investment," said Schrader.

The auction will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, Cambridge, Ohio.

Schrader personnel will be available at the inspection headquarters at Comfort Inn and Suites, 44380 West Hills Lane, Caldwell, to accommodate inspections and provide detailed information on the land. Inspection dates will be October 4-5, and October 17-18. Times are provided at www.schraderauction.com.

Individuals seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of timber and recreational land, farmland, real estate, equipment and other assets throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

For more information:

Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

SOURCE Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company

Related Links

http://www.schraderauction.com

